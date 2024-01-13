Covid-19 Still Causes 10,000 Deaths Monthly Globally, Warns WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has released a concerning statistic: the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is still causing approximately 10,000 deaths each month globally. This alarming figure stands strong despite the widespread availability of vaccines and improved treatments for the virus. As the global community grapples with this reality, it is evident that Covid-19 remains a significant health threat that requires our continued vigilance.

A Global Health Threat

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the U.N. health agency, reported nearly 10,000 deaths from Covid-19 in December 2023 alone. This figure coincided with a 42% increase in hospital admissions in nearly 50 countries, primarily in Europe and the Americas. Among these, the United States accounted for over half of the deaths. The WHO has emphasized the need for continued surveillance, access to treatments, and vaccination, particularly for high-risk groups.

The Omicron Variant and Respiratory Diseases

The JN.1 Omicron variant has been a significant contributor to the recent surge in cases. Along with Covid-19, global health officials have also noted a rise in other respiratory diseases, including flu, rhinovirus, and pneumonia. These concurrent health threats underline the importance of vaccination, mask-wearing, and adequate ventilation in indoor spaces to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death.

Addressing the Challenges

Despite the emergence of new Covid-19 variants causing fresh infections, the WHO continues to highlight the importance of vaccination in reducing hospitalization and deaths. However, immunization programs for both Covid-19 and influenza seem to have hit a roadblock, with vaccines expiring in some countries. The WHO is calling on governments to maintain surveillance and sequencing and to ensure access to affordable and reliable tests, treatments, and vaccines for their populations.

In a special briefing held in Geneva, a senior expert from the WHO issued a warning about the ongoing public health risks posed by the Covid-19 virus. The virus continues to circulate in all countries worldwide, with transmission estimates exceeding the reported cases. ‘Long Covid,’ conditions persisting for months after the acute phase of the disease and affecting multiple organs, is becoming a growing concern.

As we continue to navigate this pandemic, the WHO’s statistics remind us that Covid-19 is not yet a thing of the past. It is a persistent, significant global health threat that requires our attention, vigilance, and commitment to public health measures.