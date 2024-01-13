en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Covid-19 Still Causes 10,000 Deaths Monthly Globally, Warns WHO

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:56 pm EST
Covid-19 Still Causes 10,000 Deaths Monthly Globally, Warns WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has released a concerning statistic: the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is still causing approximately 10,000 deaths each month globally. This alarming figure stands strong despite the widespread availability of vaccines and improved treatments for the virus. As the global community grapples with this reality, it is evident that Covid-19 remains a significant health threat that requires our continued vigilance.

A Global Health Threat

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the U.N. health agency, reported nearly 10,000 deaths from Covid-19 in December 2023 alone. This figure coincided with a 42% increase in hospital admissions in nearly 50 countries, primarily in Europe and the Americas. Among these, the United States accounted for over half of the deaths. The WHO has emphasized the need for continued surveillance, access to treatments, and vaccination, particularly for high-risk groups.

The Omicron Variant and Respiratory Diseases

The JN.1 Omicron variant has been a significant contributor to the recent surge in cases. Along with Covid-19, global health officials have also noted a rise in other respiratory diseases, including flu, rhinovirus, and pneumonia. These concurrent health threats underline the importance of vaccination, mask-wearing, and adequate ventilation in indoor spaces to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death.

Addressing the Challenges

Despite the emergence of new Covid-19 variants causing fresh infections, the WHO continues to highlight the importance of vaccination in reducing hospitalization and deaths. However, immunization programs for both Covid-19 and influenza seem to have hit a roadblock, with vaccines expiring in some countries. The WHO is calling on governments to maintain surveillance and sequencing and to ensure access to affordable and reliable tests, treatments, and vaccines for their populations.

In a special briefing held in Geneva, a senior expert from the WHO issued a warning about the ongoing public health risks posed by the Covid-19 virus. The virus continues to circulate in all countries worldwide, with transmission estimates exceeding the reported cases. ‘Long Covid,’ conditions persisting for months after the acute phase of the disease and affecting multiple organs, is becoming a growing concern.

As we continue to navigate this pandemic, the WHO’s statistics remind us that Covid-19 is not yet a thing of the past. It is a persistent, significant global health threat that requires our attention, vigilance, and commitment to public health measures.

0
Health
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
5 mins ago
Epileptic Woman's Life Transforms After Miraculous Recovery from Cliff Fall
In an extraordinary twist of fate, 24-year-old Angharad Elliott’s life took a dramatic turn after she fell 40 feet off a cliff during an epileptic seizure in October 2021. What initially appeared to be a catastrophic event ended up becoming a life-altering one, paving the way for a remarkable improvement in her condition. Before the
Epileptic Woman's Life Transforms After Miraculous Recovery from Cliff Fall
Dry January and the Rise of Adaptogenic Beverages
23 mins ago
Dry January and the Rise of Adaptogenic Beverages
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
1 hour ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
The Efficacy of Rapid Covid-19 Test Kits: A New Challenge in the Pandemic
11 mins ago
The Efficacy of Rapid Covid-19 Test Kits: A New Challenge in the Pandemic
Barbados Health Authorities Confirm Single Case of Leprosy; No Cause for Alarm
14 mins ago
Barbados Health Authorities Confirm Single Case of Leprosy; No Cause for Alarm
COVID-19 in 2024: Western Australia Reports Increased Fatalities and Hospital Admissions
19 mins ago
COVID-19 in 2024: Western Australia Reports Increased Fatalities and Hospital Admissions
Latest Headlines
World News
China-Made Footballs Make Historic Debut at Asian Cup
2 mins
China-Made Footballs Make Historic Debut at Asian Cup
Yuvraj Singh: Mentoring Indian Cricket's Future
3 mins
Yuvraj Singh: Mentoring Indian Cricket's Future
Epileptic Woman's Life Transforms After Miraculous Recovery from Cliff Fall
5 mins
Epileptic Woman's Life Transforms After Miraculous Recovery from Cliff Fall
Weekend News Roundup: Political Tensions, Financial Reshaping, and a New Star in Tennis
6 mins
Weekend News Roundup: Political Tensions, Financial Reshaping, and a New Star in Tennis
Global Playbook 2024: WEF, Climate Talks, and Democracy's Test
9 mins
Global Playbook 2024: WEF, Climate Talks, and Democracy's Test
African National Congress Celebrates Founding Anniversary: A Deep Dive into the Implications
9 mins
African National Congress Celebrates Founding Anniversary: A Deep Dive into the Implications
India-US Relationship: From Challenging Beginnings to a Strategic Partnership
11 mins
India-US Relationship: From Challenging Beginnings to a Strategic Partnership
Blizzard or Not, It's Campaign On for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
11 mins
Blizzard or Not, It's Campaign On for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
The Efficacy of Rapid Covid-19 Test Kits: A New Challenge in the Pandemic
11 mins
The Efficacy of Rapid Covid-19 Test Kits: A New Challenge in the Pandemic
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
2 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
2 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
3 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
4 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
5 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
7 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
7 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app