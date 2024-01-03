COVID-19 Pandemic’s Impact on Cardiovascular Healthcare in Korea: A National Study

In the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Korea observed a nationwide contraction in new diagnoses and emergency department (ED) visits amongst cardiovascular disease (CVD) patients. However, somewhat counterintuitively, the number of procedures saw a slight uptick of 1.1%. The most drastic declines were recorded in April and in the COVID-19 hard-hit regions of Daegu and Gyeongbuk. This region witnessed a significant outbreak in March 2020, primarily traced back to a religious group.

Social Distancing and Healthcare Delivery

Social distancing measures, applied broadly across the nation, inevitably impacted healthcare delivery. It also reshaped patient behavior concerning hospital visits. Elderly patients, who were more compliant with social distancing rules, surprisingly manifested a less prominent decline in ED visits. Conversely, pediatric ED visits experienced a substantial reduction. This behavior mirrors the patterns observed during the 2015 MERS outbreak in Korea, where fear of contagion led many to avoid hospitals.

Fluctuations in Cardiovascular Disease Management

Intriguingly, June 2020 saw an increase in ED visits and procedures related to CVD. This could be attributed to complications arising in severe cases or potential long-COVID sequels. This surge was more pronounced in areas that the pandemic had relatively spared, such as the southwestern region.

Limitations and Implications

The study does carry limitations, such as the use of data only up until 2020 and the lack of analysis of visits by specific types of CVD or symptom-based reasons. Despite these factors, the study illuminates the collateral damage of the pandemic, underscoring the need for robust healthcare delivery systems during similar crises. It also calls for further research into the broader impacts of the pandemic on cardiovascular health in Korea.