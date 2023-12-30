COVID-19 Pandemic: The Silent Mental Health Crisis Among Riyadh’s High School Teachers

The COVID-19 pandemic has presented unprecedented challenges worldwide, with significant psychological impacts on various sectors, including education. A recent study conducted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has shed light on the alarming levels of depression and anxiety among high school teachers during the pandemic.

Survey Methodology and Participants

The cross-sectional survey took place between June and December 2022, engaging 382 male and female teachers. The participants responded to an online questionnaire about their feelings of depression and anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chilling Findings

The findings were a cause for concern. A significant number of participants experienced moderate levels of anxiety and depression, pegged at 68.3% and 73.8%, respectively. The mean depression score was higher for those aged 25-35. Notably, female teachers scored higher in generalized anxiety disorder than male teachers. Moreover, participants with a master’s degree had a higher mean score of generalized anxiety disorder.

Resilience Amidst the Storm

Despite these unsettling numbers, the study also found a silver lining. Most subjects were able to overcome the pandemic’s psychological effects and cope with their daily routines. This resilience underscores the human spirit’s capacity to adapt and thrive in the face of adversity.

Implications for Policy and Practice

The study highlights the pressing need for mental health services in schools to support the well-being of students and teachers, particularly during times of crisis. It emphasizes the importance of addressing mental health concerns among educators and urges authorities and policymakers to focus on establishing and promoting mental health services during future pandemics. This study’s findings provide valuable insights for policymakers and educators in Saudi Arabia, offering a unique perspective on the mental health impact of the pandemic on teachers in a specific geographic and educational context.