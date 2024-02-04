Covid-19 Outbreak Forces Rangiora High School to Temporarily Close

In a startling turn of events, Rangiora High School, situated north of Christchurch, has announced a temporary halt to its operations due to a burgeoning Covid-19 outbreak within its staff. The outbreak has reportedly affected around 39 teachers and 10 support staff, which collectively constitute nearly a third of the school's teaching body of 120. This unfortunate development transpired in the aftermath of a teacher-only day.

The Impact of the Outbreak

Principal Bruce Kearney voiced his disappointment regarding the necessity to close the school so early in the academic year. He further underscored the challenges in procuring relief teachers for classes that had yet to commence. Catering to a student body of approximately 1750, the school has always adhered to a philosophy of remaining operational during the Covid-19 pandemic to ensure uninterrupted education for its students. However, Kearney pointed out that they no longer receive detailed reports of student infections, which poses a significant obstacle.

Temporary Closure and Reopening

The school officially closed its doors on Monday, but anticipates reopening on Wednesday, following a public holiday. This takes place against a backdrop of New Zealand grappling with its fifth wave of Covid-19 infections, with the national average of the virus in wastewater demonstrating elevated levels and considerable variability.

Government's Response to the Pandemic

In response to the crisis, Health Minister Shane Reti announced the procurement of an additional five million rapid antigen tests (RATs), thereby ensuring their availability until at least the end of June. The government will further contemplate on additional funding for RATs at a later date.