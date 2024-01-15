en English
Health

COVID-19 Linked to Increased Risk of Alopecia Areata: Groundbreaking South Korean Study

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:39 am EST
COVID-19 Linked to Increased Risk of Alopecia Areata: Groundbreaking South Korean Study

A groundbreaking study conducted by the Department of Dermatology at Jeonbuk National University Medical School, South Korea, has unveiled a significant link between COVID-19 infection and an increased risk of alopecia areata (AA), an autoimmune disorder that results in hair loss. The research, published in the esteemed medical journal JAMA Dermatology, has sent ripples through the medical community, shedding new light on the far-reaching impacts of the COVID-19 virus.

Unraveling the Connection

The study conducted an extensive analysis of data obtained from the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency-COVID-19-National Health Insurance Service cohort. This comprised 259,369 patients diagnosed with COVID-19, mirrored with an equal number of uninfected individuals. The timeline spanned from October 2020 to September 2021.

Utilizing a propensity score-matched, nationwide, population-based cohort study, and Cox proportional hazards regression, the research meticulously assessed the incidence, prevalence, and adjusted hazard ratios (AHRs) for AA. The findings were startling; patients infected with COVID-19 exhibited a nearly double risk (AHR of 1.82) of developing AA compared to uninfected individuals.

Digging Deeper

The study also pointed to an increased risk of telogen effluvium, a condition characterized by temporary hair loss, among COVID-19 patients. Interestingly, no significant difference was observed in the occurrence of epidermal cysts or benign skin tumors between the two groups.

The researchers suggested that the connection between COVID-19 and AA could be attributed to multiple factors: antigenic molecular mimicry, cytokine shifting, or bystander activation. They also did not disregard the potential impact of psychological stress inflicted during the pandemic.

Laying Ground for Further Research

While the study has inherent limitations, such as potential detection or misclassification bias and not directly evaluating causality, it is lauded for its robust sample size and stable incidence and prevalence of AA in Korea before the pandemic. The findings serve as a stark reminder for dermatologists to consider AA as a potential diagnosis in patients with recent COVID-19 who present with hair loss. They also highlight the importance of recommending COVID-19 vaccination as a preventive measure for AA flares.

Health South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

