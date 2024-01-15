en English
Health

COVID-19 JN.1 Variant Emerges as Dominant Strain in West Bengal, India

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:49 am EST
COVID-19 JN.1 Variant Emerges as Dominant Strain in West Bengal, India

West Bengal, a state located on the eastern bottleneck of India, is currently grappling with the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant known as JN.1. This strain has swiftly become the predominant variant in the region, with an additional 88 cases confirmed recently. The trend mirrors that seen in China, where the JN.1 variant is on the rise, pushing influenza downward and causing a dip in population immunity. Experts are warning of a potential rebound of the COVID-19 epidemic in January, with the JN.1 variant likely to dominate.

Increasing JN.1 Dominance

The JN.1 variant has been causing severe disease symptoms, particularly in the lower lungs, a trend that is becoming increasingly apparent in Bengal. The proportion of the influenza B virus has risen significantly in both southern and northern provinces, and immunity generated after contracting influenza A has been found to offer negligible protection against influenza B. The situation is concerning, given that winter is the peak season for respiratory infectious diseases.

Escalating COVID Cases

The positive rate of COVID-19 testing in sentinel hospitals remained below one per cent after the New Year’s Day holiday, yet the proportion of the JN 1 variant strain continues to rise. India is seeing a surge in COVID cases due to the JN.1 variant, with more than 1,200 cases reported. As a result, experts are making a resounding call for early intervention, diagnosis, and vaccination for high-risk individuals in an attempt to curb the spread of respiratory diseases.

Implications for Public Health

The emergence and dominance of new COVID-19 variants such as JN.1 can have severe public health implications. The potential for these variants to cause more severe disease, evade immunity, or undermine the efficacy of vaccines, treatments, and diagnostic tools is a significant risk. As such, the global health community, governments, and citizens alike must remain vigilant, adapt strategies as necessary, and prioritise the sharing of information and resources to combat this ongoing threat.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

