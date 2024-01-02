COVID-19 Impact and Future Trends of Hepatitis B in China: A BSTS Study

A recent study has shed new light on the epidemiological trend of hepatitis B in mainland China amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The study, aimed at supporting the End Viral Hepatitis Strategy, utilized the Bayesian structural time series (BSTS) method to analyze monthly notifications of hepatitis B from 2005 to 2020.

Epidemiological Fluctuations of Hepatitis B

The findings revealed irregular fluctuations in hepatitis B cases during the 2005-2007 and 2015-2020 periods, with a significant downturn observed from 2007 to 2015. The COVID-19 outbreak has been identified as a contributing factor to a monthly average reduction in hepatitis B cases in early 2020. There is a 96.591% probability that this observed reduction was a direct causal effect of the pandemic.

Forecasting Future Hepatitis B Trends

Looking ahead, the study forecasts an upward trend in hepatitis B cases from 2021 to 2025. This highlights the indirect impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on other infectious diseases like hepatitis B, emphasizing the need for continued vigilance in managing and monitoring these diseases.

Role of BSTS in Public Health Policymaking

The BSTS method, which brings together Kalman filters, Spike and slab regression, and Bayesian model averaging, has proven to be an effective tool in quantifying the effects of COVID-19 on hepatitis B. It provides a comprehensive approach to generate counterfactual predictions, helping to understand what the epidemiological trends would have been in the absence of the pandemic. The flexibility of the BSTS model enables it to handle complex covariate structures and incorporate empirical prior information. This makes it a valuable asset in various fields beyond medicine, including economics and meteorology.

In addition to the above, the study also explored the effectiveness of the Prevention of Mother to Child Transmission (PMTCT) and the Health Management Team (HMT) model in Ningxia, China. It highlighted the importance of monitoring HBeAg status and HBV DNA viral load level in preventing mother to child transmission of hepatitis B. The research underscores the interplay between COVID-19 and other infectious diseases and the need for innovative tools in public health policymaking.