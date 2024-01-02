en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

COVID-19 Impact and Future Trends of Hepatitis B in China: A BSTS Study

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:38 am EST
COVID-19 Impact and Future Trends of Hepatitis B in China: A BSTS Study

A recent study has shed new light on the epidemiological trend of hepatitis B in mainland China amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The study, aimed at supporting the End Viral Hepatitis Strategy, utilized the Bayesian structural time series (BSTS) method to analyze monthly notifications of hepatitis B from 2005 to 2020.

Epidemiological Fluctuations of Hepatitis B

The findings revealed irregular fluctuations in hepatitis B cases during the 2005-2007 and 2015-2020 periods, with a significant downturn observed from 2007 to 2015. The COVID-19 outbreak has been identified as a contributing factor to a monthly average reduction in hepatitis B cases in early 2020. There is a 96.591% probability that this observed reduction was a direct causal effect of the pandemic.

Forecasting Future Hepatitis B Trends

Looking ahead, the study forecasts an upward trend in hepatitis B cases from 2021 to 2025. This highlights the indirect impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on other infectious diseases like hepatitis B, emphasizing the need for continued vigilance in managing and monitoring these diseases.

Role of BSTS in Public Health Policymaking

The BSTS method, which brings together Kalman filters, Spike and slab regression, and Bayesian model averaging, has proven to be an effective tool in quantifying the effects of COVID-19 on hepatitis B. It provides a comprehensive approach to generate counterfactual predictions, helping to understand what the epidemiological trends would have been in the absence of the pandemic. The flexibility of the BSTS model enables it to handle complex covariate structures and incorporate empirical prior information. This makes it a valuable asset in various fields beyond medicine, including economics and meteorology.

In addition to the above, the study also explored the effectiveness of the Prevention of Mother to Child Transmission (PMTCT) and the Health Management Team (HMT) model in Ningxia, China. It highlighted the importance of monitoring HBeAg status and HBV DNA viral load level in preventing mother to child transmission of hepatitis B. The research underscores the interplay between COVID-19 and other infectious diseases and the need for innovative tools in public health policymaking.

0
China Health
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Study Uncovers Link Between Weather Conditions and Scrub Typhus Incidence

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Discrimination, Acceptance, and the Mental Health of Older MSM in East Asia: A Study

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Mazda Motor Corporation: Navigating Economic Headwinds and Electric Shift

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Intermittent Fasting: A Multifaceted Tool in the Battle Against Obesity

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Xiaomi Gears Up for the 2024 Redmi G Pro Gaming Laptop Release ...
@China · 4 mins
Xiaomi Gears Up for the 2024 Redmi G Pro Gaming Laptop Release ...
heart comment 0
Enforcement Directorate Targets Alleged Chinese-Controlled Companies in Money Laundering Probe

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Enforcement Directorate Targets Alleged Chinese-Controlled Companies in Money Laundering Probe
Digital Revolution in China’s Healthcare: A Leap into the Future

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Digital Revolution in China's Healthcare: A Leap into the Future
China Embraces Digital Revolution in Healthcare: Facial Recognition for Medical Insurance and More

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China Embraces Digital Revolution in Healthcare: Facial Recognition for Medical Insurance and More
Global Semiconductor Market Set to Break New Records in 2024

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Global Semiconductor Market Set to Break New Records in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Extreme Heat Increases Risk for Older Diabetics, Study Finds
17 seconds
Extreme Heat Increases Risk for Older Diabetics, Study Finds
Dhaka-20 Candidate Accuses Teachers of Illegal Campaigning Amid Political Unrest
45 seconds
Dhaka-20 Candidate Accuses Teachers of Illegal Campaigning Amid Political Unrest
Tekken 8's Colorblind Filters: Accessibility Innovation or Health Hazard?
1 min
Tekken 8's Colorblind Filters: Accessibility Innovation or Health Hazard?
Veloce Group Empowers Motor Racing Fans with Web3: A New Era of Fan Engagement
2 mins
Veloce Group Empowers Motor Racing Fans with Web3: A New Era of Fan Engagement
NRx Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Ketamine's Potential and Risks in Keynote Address
2 mins
NRx Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Ketamine's Potential and Risks in Keynote Address
Study Uncovers Link Between Weather Conditions and Scrub Typhus Incidence
2 mins
Study Uncovers Link Between Weather Conditions and Scrub Typhus Incidence
A New Chapter in New York: Covering NHL for The Athletic
2 mins
A New Chapter in New York: Covering NHL for The Athletic
The 2023-24 NBA Season: A Blend of Young Stars and Experienced Veterans
2 mins
The 2023-24 NBA Season: A Blend of Young Stars and Experienced Veterans
Health Minister Pauses Private Pharmacy Licenses, Initiates Electronic Monitoring System
2 mins
Health Minister Pauses Private Pharmacy Licenses, Initiates Electronic Monitoring System
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
4 mins
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
13 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
5 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app