COVID-19 Hospitalizations Rise in Vermont Amid Decrease in Deaths

Vermont’s Department of Health has reported a significant increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 56 admissions in the previous week marking the highest weekly count since January 4, 2023. This surge, although alarming, doesn’t tip the overall hospitalization levels into the ‘high’ category, as they remain classified as ‘low.’

Resurgence in line with National Trend

The spike in hospitalizations is consistent with national data. Furthermore, there’s been a corresponding rise in COVID-19 cases across the state. However, the actual scenario might be grimmer than the statistics suggest, given the state’s reliance on PCR tests and the widespread use of at-home antigen testing, which isn’t accounted for in the official count.

Wastewater Analysis and Emergency Department Visits

In addition to hospital admissions, the state health department’s report shows increased levels of COVID-19 in wastewater samples collected from various cities. There’s also been a slight uptick in emergency department visits for COVID symptoms, although these numbers are still lower than those recorded in 2021 and 2022.

Decrease in COVID-Related Deaths

Notably, the number of COVID-related deaths in Vermont has been on a downward trajectory. Five deaths were reported this week, with December recording 14 deaths and the entire year of 2023 seeing 207 deaths. These figures show a significant decrease from the peak of 385 deaths registered in 2022.

Despite the increasing hospitalizations and case numbers, the drop in deaths offers a glimmer of hope. As the situation unfolds, the Vermont Department of Health urges residents to uphold public health measures such as getting vaccinated, staying home when unwell, and wearing masks in certain situations to curb the virus’s transmission.