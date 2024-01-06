en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Covid-19: Four Years Later, Reflecting on the Lasting Impact

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:03 am EST
Covid-19: Four Years Later, Reflecting on the Lasting Impact

Four years into the Covid-19 pandemic, the world remains in the grip of a disease that began as a mysterious viral pneumonia in Wuhan, China. Amidst this backdrop, a program initiated during the World Health Organisation’s declaration of the pandemic in March 2020, brings together three doctors from India, Italy, and the United States who stood at the frontlines during the pandemic’s nascent stages. This reunion serves as a stark reflection on the relentless impact of the disease.

Doctor’s Burnout: A Silent Crisis

Among the reunited doctors is Dr. Tsion Firew from New York, one of the many critical care physicians stepping away from frontline medicine. Burnout, a consequence of the intense and grueling months spent battling Covid-19, has pushed these once undaunted warriors to their limits. Statistics reveal an alarming increase in physician burnout, a silent crisis that is threatening the backbone of healthcare systems globally.

Facing the Long Shadow of Long Covid

Alongside the doctors, the program also gives voice to patients suffering from long Covid. These individuals continue to grapple with an array of health complications long after their initial recovery, shedding light on the insidious nature of the virus. The conversation provides a firsthand account of their ongoing struggles, highlighting the need for further research and support for these long-haulers.

Unanticipated Positive Outcomes

Despite the adversity, the program also spotlights positive stories of people whose lives have been transformed for the better due to the pandemic. These narratives, though less commonly discussed, present a mixed picture of the pandemic’s lasting effects, and offer a glimmer of hope amidst the prevailing gloom.

Cultural Barriers and the Way Forward

An interview with Dr. Tzvi Doron reveals the challenges faced by physicians during the pandemic and the cultural barriers to seeking help. Amidst rising concern over untreated mental health problems and their tragic consequences, the ‘Disappearing Doctors’ initiative emerges as a beacon. This initiative aims to raise awareness, advocate for physician mental health, and prevent suicide, thus underlining the urgent need to prioritize the wellbeing of our healthcare warriors.

0
Health India United States
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
5 mins ago
A&E's 'Hoarders' returns for Season 15: A Deeper Dive into Global Hoarding Issues
The A&E series ‘Hoarders’ has made a triumphant return with its 15th season, continuing to shed light on the often misunderstood issue of hoarding. The show, renowned for its compassionate approach, helps individuals overwhelmed by their possessions and provides them with tools to declutter their homes, and by extension, their lives. The experts on the
A&E's 'Hoarders' returns for Season 15: A Deeper Dive into Global Hoarding Issues
Rehabilitation Robots Market Set for Major Surge, Projected to Reach USD 1026.2 Million by 2030
13 mins ago
Rehabilitation Robots Market Set for Major Surge, Projected to Reach USD 1026.2 Million by 2030
Walgreens Boots Alliance Boosts Youth Mental Health with Expressions Challenge
14 mins ago
Walgreens Boots Alliance Boosts Youth Mental Health with Expressions Challenge
Catalina Crunch and NBA's Jalen Brunson Launch Limited-Edition Cereal
11 mins ago
Catalina Crunch and NBA's Jalen Brunson Launch Limited-Edition Cereal
Robert Downey Jr. Sparks Debate on Beta-Blockers at 2024 Golden Globe Awards
12 mins ago
Robert Downey Jr. Sparks Debate on Beta-Blockers at 2024 Golden Globe Awards
Gabi SmartCare Clinches FDA Certification: A Leap for Digital Pediatric Healthcare
13 mins ago
Gabi SmartCare Clinches FDA Certification: A Leap for Digital Pediatric Healthcare
Latest Headlines
World News
AB de Villiers Defends Newlands Pitch, Calls for More Test Cricket
45 seconds
AB de Villiers Defends Newlands Pitch, Calls for More Test Cricket
Ukrainian Parliament Committee Supports Dismissal of MP Bezuhla from Security Post
46 seconds
Ukrainian Parliament Committee Supports Dismissal of MP Bezuhla from Security Post
Brajesh Pathak Celebrates India's Progress at Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra
2 mins
Brajesh Pathak Celebrates India's Progress at Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra
Phalaphala FM Announces Death of Beloved Sports Presenter Rofhiwa Rampfumedzi
2 mins
Phalaphala FM Announces Death of Beloved Sports Presenter Rofhiwa Rampfumedzi
Celtic Eyes Squad Streamlining with Potential Player Loan Moves in January Transfer Window
3 mins
Celtic Eyes Squad Streamlining with Potential Player Loan Moves in January Transfer Window
Superbike Champion Jonathan Rea: An Unwavering Commitment to Racing
4 mins
Superbike Champion Jonathan Rea: An Unwavering Commitment to Racing
A&E's 'Hoarders' returns for Season 15: A Deeper Dive into Global Hoarding Issues
5 mins
A&E's 'Hoarders' returns for Season 15: A Deeper Dive into Global Hoarding Issues
Frito-Lay's NFL Playoff Campaign: Savoring the 'Taste of Super Bowl'
5 mins
Frito-Lay's NFL Playoff Campaign: Savoring the 'Taste of Super Bowl'
Political Turmoil in Pakistan: Opposition Leaders Jailed Amid Accusations of Government Suppression
5 mins
Political Turmoil in Pakistan: Opposition Leaders Jailed Amid Accusations of Government Suppression
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
21 mins
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
3 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
4 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
5 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
5 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
6 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
6 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
6 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
6 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app