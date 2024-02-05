COVID-19 Fallout: Alarming Rise in Malnutrition Among Indian Children

In a recent revelation, a study by the Tata-Cornell Institute for Agriculture and Nutrition (TCI) has shown a significant uptick in malnutrition among Indian children in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Published on February 2 in Economic and Political Weekly, the research meticulously analyzed health and nutrition data of children both pre and post-pandemic, registering an alarming 14% increase in underweight children, largely due to disruptions induced by the pandemic.

Unveiling the Impact of Disruptions

The study's key findings pointed to several causes for this increase, including supply chain complexities, inflation, unemployment, and an abrupt halt of government food programs. The researchers scrutinized data from 511 households in Bihar and Odisha, two states in India. The results were disheartening; the percentage of underweight children shot up from 31% in 2017 to 45% in 2021, with children under 2 years old bearing the brunt of the impact.

Factors Contributing to the Crisis

Among the contributing factors, the study noted a reduced access to food safety net programs and a decrease in agricultural diversity as significant contributors to the decline in children's nutrition. However, the research also observed a silver lining. Children's weight showed improvements when there was better access to government programs and increased cultivation of pulses and vegetables.

Policy Recommendations and Future Implications

Underscoring this relationship, the researchers emphasized the importance of agricultural diversification for food resilience. They recommended policies to ensure uninterrupted access to food safety nets, including the consideration of direct cash transfers during crises. The study also underlined the need to restore basic maternal and child-care services, noting a significant correlation between a mother's Body Mass Index (BMI) and better child weight outcomes during the pandemic. The researchers urged policymakers to focus on these areas to safeguard children's health and development during future adverse events.