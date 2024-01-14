en English
Health

COVID-19 Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Urges Continued Vigilance

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:01 pm EST
COVID-19 Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Urges Continued Vigilance

Despite the strides made in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) reports that the virus continues to claim approximately 10,000 lives globally every month. The persistence of this threat underscores the virus’s tenacity and the ongoing challenge the world faces in its effort to overcome the pandemic.

COVID-19: A Persistent Threat

The COVID-19 virus continues to circulate across all countries, posing a significant public health risk globally. The WHO’s interim director has expressed concerns about the evolving nature of the virus and the emergence of post-COVID conditions affecting multiple organs. The COVID-19 JN.1 variant, in particular, now constitutes around 57 percent of global sequences analyzed by the WHO. This variant, along with others, illustrates the virus’s ability to adapt and persist.

The Ongoing Fight Against the Virus

In the face of this ongoing threat, the WHO emphasizes the need for continuous vigilance. Despite a drastic reduction in COVID-related deaths since the pandemic’s peak, the virus continues to cause around 10,000 deaths per month. These deaths are reported from 50 countries, indicating that the virus remains a global concern. The need for proactive and sustained public health strategies is more critical than ever.

A Call for Continued Vigilance and Cooperation

WHO officials stress the importance of not becoming complacent. They urge countries and individuals to maintain public health measures and vaccination efforts, and to ensure equitable access to vaccines and treatments worldwide. The fight against COVID-19 is far from over, and the world must remain committed to protecting vulnerable populations and defeating this persistent threat.

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

