Health

COVID-19 Cases Surge in Moldova’s Capital Amidst Political Unrest

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:44 am EST
COVID-19 Cases Surge in Moldova’s Capital Amidst Political Unrest

In the heart of Moldova, Chisinau, a significant surge in COVID-19 cases has put the city on alert. The Deputy Head of the General Directorate of Medical and Social Assistance, Vladimir Bolocan, recently reported a 30% increase in cases over the past week. The announcement was made during an operational meeting of the capital’s services. This sudden rise in cases has forces on high alert, with the city’s healthcare infrastructure bracing for impact.

Fighting an Invisible Enemy

The majority of the new COVID-19 cases, according to Bolocan, are mild or of medium severity. Yet, the sudden influx has put immense pressure on the city’s healthcare system. Bolocan has called for vigilance from the public, urging adherence to protective measures, especially in areas prone to overcrowding.

A Silver Lining Amidst the Crisis

In a stark contrast to the escalating COVID-19 cases, the city has experienced a decrease in acute respiratory infections over the same period. This development comes as a glimmer of hope amidst the rising pandemic threat.

Flu Vaccination Nearly Complete

Despite the surge, the city’s health authorities have managed to make significant progress in their flu vaccination campaign. The flu vaccine supply in the capital has been nearly fully utilized, with a remarkable 99.6% of the 80,000 distributed doses having been administered. This accomplishment underscores the city’s commitment to public health in these challenging times.

The recent election of Ion Ceban as Mayor of Moldova’s capital amidst accusations of Russian meddling adds another layer to this unfolding narrative. The ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS), led by Maia Sandu, clinched a total of 240 mayorships in Moldova’s 32 counties. The pro-Russian Chance party’s candidates were barred from participating due to allegations of using illegal money from Russia in the campaign. As Moldova, one of Europe’s poorest countries, seeks EU candidate status, these developments are being closely watched by the global community.

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

