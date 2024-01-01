en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

COVID-19 Cases Resurge in India Amidst New Variant and Cold Weather

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:18 am EST
COVID-19 Cases Resurge in India Amidst New Variant and Cold Weather

India’s battle with the COVID-19 pandemic takes a new turn as 636 fresh cases surge the active tally to 4,394. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare confirmed this development, alongside the sad news of three fatalities within a 24-hour window. The deceased hailed from the states of Kerala, which reported two deaths, and Tamil Nadu that registered one.

Resurgence Amidst a New Variant and Climatic Factors

The sudden increase in cases, following an encouraging dip to double-digit daily infections as of December 5 last year, is largely attributed to the emergence of a new variant and the advent of colder weather. The current scenario starkly contrasts the peak of the pandemic, which saw daily cases reaching into the lakhs. Since the onset in early 2020, the country has witnessed over 4.5 crore infections and more than 5.3 lakh deaths.

Recovery and Vaccination: Silver Linings Amidst the Clouds

Despite the daunting figures, India’s fight against the pandemic yields some positive results. Over 4.4 crore individuals have emerged victorious in their battle against the virus, reflecting a national recovery rate of 98.81%. In furtherance of its efforts, the country has also administered an impressive 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines. However, the road to complete recovery is still long and fraught with challenges.

Looking Ahead: The Fight Continues

As the nation grapples with the rising numbers, experts advise people with comorbidities and the elderly to exercise caution. Avoiding crowded places and wearing face masks are recommended, although no stringent public health measures are currently being proposed. The surge in cases, driven by the JN.1 sub-variant, is being carefully monitored across states, with Goa and Kerala reporting the highest counts.

While the recent surge is a reminder of the virus’s tenacity, India’s resilient response continues. The robust recovery rate and the large-scale vaccination drive stand testament to the nation’s relentless fight against the pandemic.

0
Health India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Delhi Police Use Psychoanalysis in Parliament Breach Case, Shedding Light on Freud's Theory

By Dil Bar Irshad

A New Year's Eve Tragedy and a Record-Breaking Property Deal

By BNN Correspondents

Pastor Adeboye's Prophecies for 2024: Hardships, Opportunities, and Medical Breakthroughs

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

IIT-BHU Gang Rape: Three Arrested Amidst Student Protests and Political Accusations

By BNN Correspondents

Health and Safety Take Center Stage in Holiday Travel Plans ...
@Health · 7 mins
Health and Safety Take Center Stage in Holiday Travel Plans ...
heart comment 0
Comedian Dave Hughes Hospitalized After Surfing Accident on New Year’s Eve

By Geeta Pillai

Comedian Dave Hughes Hospitalized After Surfing Accident on New Year's Eve
Gaza’s Grim Reality, Tech in Healthcare, and AI in Social Management: A Worldin10 Podcast Review

By BNN Correspondents

Gaza's Grim Reality, Tech in Healthcare, and AI in Social Management: A Worldin10 Podcast Review
Pauline Latham’s Personal Tragedy Highlights the Silent Threat of Aortic Dissection

By Wojciech Zylm

Pauline Latham's Personal Tragedy Highlights the Silent Threat of Aortic Dissection
Las Vegas Poker Player Unveiled as Mastermind Behind $230M Counterfeit HIV Drug Scheme

By Muhammad Jawad

Las Vegas Poker Player Unveiled as Mastermind Behind $230M Counterfeit HIV Drug Scheme
Latest Headlines
World News
JMM's Sarfaraz Ahmad Resigns from Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, Causes Political Stir
18 seconds
JMM's Sarfaraz Ahmad Resigns from Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, Causes Political Stir
Ram Mandir Dispute Intensifies: Escalating Attacks Stoke Tensions in Bihar
24 seconds
Ram Mandir Dispute Intensifies: Escalating Attacks Stoke Tensions in Bihar
Delhi Police Use Psychoanalysis in Parliament Breach Case, Shedding Light on Freud's Theory
49 seconds
Delhi Police Use Psychoanalysis in Parliament Breach Case, Shedding Light on Freud's Theory
A New Year's Eve Tragedy and a Record-Breaking Property Deal
1 min
A New Year's Eve Tragedy and a Record-Breaking Property Deal
From Political Turmoil to Collective Action: The Current State of Democracy
2 mins
From Political Turmoil to Collective Action: The Current State of Democracy
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
2 mins
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
2023 in Review: A Roller-Coaster Year for Indian Cricket and NFL Highlights
2 mins
2023 in Review: A Roller-Coaster Year for Indian Cricket and NFL Highlights
Australia's Cricket Team Marks Resurgence: A New Golden Era
2 mins
Australia's Cricket Team Marks Resurgence: A New Golden Era
Anambra State Government Suspends Amawbia Community Election Amid Security Concerns
3 mins
Anambra State Government Suspends Amawbia Community Election Amid Security Concerns
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
20 mins
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
23 mins
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
26 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
35 mins
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
37 mins
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
59 mins
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
1 hour
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
1 hour
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
2 hours
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app