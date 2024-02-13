Covetrus North America LLC Pleads Guilty to Misbranding Veterinary Prescription Drugs

In a stunning turn of events, Covetrus North America LLC, a Dublin, Ohio-based company that sells veterinary products in the United States, has admitted to causing the introduction and delivery of misbranded veterinary prescription drugs into interstate commerce. The company will pay over $23 million in criminal fines and forfeitures as part of the agreement.

A Dramatic Admission

Covetrus North America LLC, an Ohio-based company that specializes in veterinary prescription drugs, has pleaded guilty to criminal misbranding of drugs. The company shipped over $20 million in prescription drugs from non-pharmacy locations to unauthorized end-users from March 2019 to December 2021. This admission of guilt has sent shockwaves throughout the veterinary industry, raising concerns about the safety and efficacy of prescription drugs.

A Hefty Price to Pay

As part of the agreement, Covetrus will forfeit $21,534,091, pay $1,000,000 to the Virginia Department of Health Professions, and a $1,000,000 fine. This is a significant financial blow to the company, and a stark reminder of the consequences of violating federal laws. The company is also required to implement compliance measures to prevent future violations.

What Does This Mean for the Veterinary Industry?

The FDA, which is responsible for ensuring the safety, effectiveness, and security of human and veterinary drugs, among other things, brought the charges against Covetrus. This case highlights the importance of strict regulations and compliance measures in the veterinary industry. It also underscores the need for transparency and accountability in the production and distribution of prescription drugs.

In a statement, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Virginia emphasized the importance of protecting the public and ensuring that prescription drugs are safe and effective. "The misbranding of prescription drugs is a serious offense that puts the public at risk," said the U.S. Attorney. "We will continue to work closely with the FDA to hold companies accountable for their actions and protect the health and safety of the American people."

As the dust settles on this dramatic turn of events, the veterinary industry will be watching closely to see what steps Covetrus takes to prevent future violations. This case serves as a sobering reminder of the importance of transparency, accountability, and compliance in the production and distribution of prescription drugs.

This article was published on February 13, 2024.

