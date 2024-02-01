Covenant Health Revives Clinical Pastoral Education Program Amid Pandemic

Covenant Health, a faith-based organization, has announced the revival of its Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE) Program, which had been briefly halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The CPE Program, an interfaith professional education initiative, is designed to ready theological students and ministers of various faiths for ministry, especially in circumstances involving individuals in crisis.

Revitalizing Pastoral Care

Recognizing the vital role of spiritual and pastoral care in healthcare environments, Covenant Health aims to cater to the growing need for pastoral care in both healthcare and other settings. In the face of crisis, the CPE program offers participants supervised encounters, honing their abilities to provide effective care. The curriculum is designed to cultivate skills in emotional and social intelligence, communication, and grief bereavement, among others.

A Diverse and Inclusive Program

The CPE Program accommodates a wide range of participants, including pastors, priests, rabbis, imams, and lay people. It offers both full-time and part-time programs, thereby addressing the diverse needs of its participants. The initiative underscores the importance of self-examination and the nurturing of pastoral identity, as highlighted by CPE Manager Ed George.

Application and Further Information

For those interested in participating in the Clinical Pastoral Education Program, information on the program and application procedures is readily available on Covenant Health's official website. The return of this program is a testament to Covenant Health's commitment to the integration of spiritual and pastoral care in healthcare settings.