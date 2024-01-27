Couple Delivers Baby with 911 Operators' Assistance at Maury County Fire Station

In the wee hours of a chilly Saturday morning, on January 27, the calm, reassuring voices of 911 operators in Maury County, Tennessee, guided an expectant couple through childbirth on the side of the road. The couple, realizing the hospital was too far to reach in time, sought refuge at Maury County Fire Station 7, situated at the crossroads of Bear Creek Pike and U.S. Route 431.

A Race Against Time

As the expectant mother's contractions grew closer, the couple understood that they were in a race against time. They dialed 911, their anxiety mounting. The 911 dispatchers, proving to be their unseen heroes, provided vital instructions over the phone, helping the couple navigate through the childbirth process.

First Responders Arrive Just in Time

The Maury County Fire Department responded to the emergency call shortly before 2:30 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies and first responders found both the mother and the newborn in healthy condition, having weathered the storm with the help of the 911 operators. The mother and the baby were then safely transported to the hospital by Maury Regional EMS.

911 Operators: The Unseen Heroes

Following the successful delivery, the Maury County Fire Department took to Facebook to commend the 911 operators for their exceptional work. The post urged the public to recognize and appreciate the often underrecognized efforts of these emergency service professionals. Echoing these sentiments, Maury County 911 highlighted the 'B Night Shift' team for their role in assisting with the delivery. Their swift response and calm demeanor under pressure undoubtedly saved two lives that fateful morning.