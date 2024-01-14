Country Singer Jelly Roll Commits to 5K Run, Advances in Personal Health Journey

Country singer Jason Bradley DeFord, better known by his stage name, Jelly Roll, has made a commitment to join a 5K run scheduled for May. This decision is not just another event in his calendar, but a testament to his ongoing health journey. He found inspiration in an appearance on the Full Send podcast, hosted by Kyle Forgeard, and made up his mind to participate in the ‘5K By May’ challenge, organized by comedians Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura.

Comedy Meets Fitness

Both Kreischer and Segura have committed to running a 5K as part of their New Year’s resolutions, adding a flavorful twist by inviting other comedians to participate. They aim to transform this commitment into a charity event, with proceeds from the race going towards a worthy cause. In the spirit of camaraderie and celebration, they also plan to host a party after the race.

Jelly Roll’s Health Journey

Jelly Roll’s commitment to the 5K run is a significant stride in his personal health journey. He has been candid about his weight issues, revealing that in 2015, he weighed over 500 pounds. However, he has since lost 200 pounds and continues to focus on his mental health and contentment over a specific weight loss goal. His participation in the 5K run is a symbolic step towards reinforcing this commitment.

More Than Just a Singer

While known for his country-pop-rap music, Jelly Roll has also been open about his battle with addiction and past incarceration. He recently testified before the Senate Banking Committee, discussing the impact of fentanyl on Americans. He highlighted the daily death toll from overdoses and criticized the stigmatization of drug addicts. As an advocate for heroin and fentanyl addicts, Jelly Roll uses his platform to address addiction-related issues, demonstrating his commitment to social causes beyond his musical career.