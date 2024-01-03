en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Country Music Legend Joe Bonsall Retires from The Oak Ridge Boys Tour, Ben James Steps In

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:22 pm EST
Country Music Legend Joe Bonsall Retires from The Oak Ridge Boys Tour, Ben James Steps In

Joe Bonsall, a tenor singer and integral part of The Oak Ridge Boys, has announced his retirement from touring, a decision necessitated by his battle with a debilitating neuromuscular disorder. Bonsall, 75, has been facing growing health challenges, including a life-threatening bout with pulmonary embolisms in 2022 and a long-standing struggle with Dupuytren’s disease, a genetic condition that impacts the hands. His health journey has been as public as it has been personal, with fans and followers standing by Bonsall and the band through numerous medical emergencies over the years.

Legacy of The Oak Ridge Boys

The Oak Ridge Boys, a prominent fixture in the country music scene, have weathered the storms of life together for an astonishing 51 years. The band, made up of members Duane Allen, William Lee Golden, and Richard Sterban, has etched a legacy of 17 No. 1 hits into the annals of country music history. Despite Bonsall’s departure, the group remains resolute in its commitment to their fans and their music.

Transition and Continuity

As Bonsall steps back from the limelight, a new face takes the stage. Ben James, a 27-year-old lifelong fan of the band, has been introduced as Bonsall’s replacement. James had the opportunity to demonstrate his vocal prowess by singing Bonsall’s part during a show in 2022, a moment that now seems a foreshadowing of the transition to come.

The Road Ahead

The Oak Ridge Boys’ American Made: Farewell Tour, initially announced with dates extending through 2023, has been revised. The band’s official website now lists approximately 20 concerts scheduled for 2024. In a move that reflects not just a change in lineup but also a shift in pace, the group plans to cut back their touring schedule to 50-60 shows per year, roughly half of their previous number of performances.

0
Health Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
2 mins ago
Revolution in Urological Stone Treatment in Sri Lanka: Hayleys Lifesciences Introduces Dornier Medilas H140
In a significant stride towards improved healthcare, Hayleys Lifesciences Pvt Ltd has brought the state-of-the-art Dornier Medilas H140, a Holmium: YAG Laser, to Sri Lanka. This move is aimed at enhancing urological stone treatment in the country, responding to a marked societal need given the high incidence of kidney patients and a dearth of advanced
Revolution in Urological Stone Treatment in Sri Lanka: Hayleys Lifesciences Introduces Dornier Medilas H140
Colorado's Progressive Initiatives: E-Bike Voucher Success, Environmental Measures, and Hospital Market Dominance
4 mins ago
Colorado's Progressive Initiatives: E-Bike Voucher Success, Environmental Measures, and Hospital Market Dominance
Santa Claus Brings Holiday Cheer to CHU Hospital
4 mins ago
Santa Claus Brings Holiday Cheer to CHU Hospital
Court Backs E-Cigarette Manufacturers, Criticizes FDA's Arbitrary Rejection
2 mins ago
Court Backs E-Cigarette Manufacturers, Criticizes FDA's Arbitrary Rejection
Ukraine Deploys Psychologists in Wake of Shelling Incidents: A Mental Health Focus in Conflict Zones
2 mins ago
Ukraine Deploys Psychologists in Wake of Shelling Incidents: A Mental Health Focus in Conflict Zones
Nurses Protest at Federal Medical Centre Abeokuta: A Cry for Help Amid Exhausting Conditions
3 mins ago
Nurses Protest at Federal Medical Centre Abeokuta: A Cry for Help Amid Exhausting Conditions
Latest Headlines
World News
Revolution in Urological Stone Treatment in Sri Lanka: Hayleys Lifesciences Introduces Dornier Medilas H140
2 mins
Revolution in Urological Stone Treatment in Sri Lanka: Hayleys Lifesciences Introduces Dornier Medilas H140
Court Backs E-Cigarette Manufacturers, Criticizes FDA's Arbitrary Rejection
2 mins
Court Backs E-Cigarette Manufacturers, Criticizes FDA's Arbitrary Rejection
Crown Point Athletics Extends Deadline for Youth Hockey Program
2 mins
Crown Point Athletics Extends Deadline for Youth Hockey Program
Ukraine Deploys Psychologists in Wake of Shelling Incidents: A Mental Health Focus in Conflict Zones
3 mins
Ukraine Deploys Psychologists in Wake of Shelling Incidents: A Mental Health Focus in Conflict Zones
Calgary Flames' Blake Coleman and Nazem Kadri: Potential Representatives for the 2024 NHL All-Star Event
3 mins
Calgary Flames' Blake Coleman and Nazem Kadri: Potential Representatives for the 2024 NHL All-Star Event
Washington State Democrats Unveil 2024 Gun Control Agenda Amid Rising Opposition
3 mins
Washington State Democrats Unveil 2024 Gun Control Agenda Amid Rising Opposition
Shaun Dolac, Former Buffalo Linebacker, Transfers to Utah State
3 mins
Shaun Dolac, Former Buffalo Linebacker, Transfers to Utah State
SCGOP Political Director Arrested Ahead of Crucial Presidential Primary
3 mins
SCGOP Political Director Arrested Ahead of Crucial Presidential Primary
Jonny Evans Hails Emerging Talents from Manchester United's Youth Academy
3 mins
Jonny Evans Hails Emerging Talents from Manchester United's Youth Academy
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
42 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
1 hour
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
1 hour
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
3 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
3 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app