Country Music Legend Joe Bonsall Retires from The Oak Ridge Boys Tour, Ben James Steps In

Joe Bonsall, a tenor singer and integral part of The Oak Ridge Boys, has announced his retirement from touring, a decision necessitated by his battle with a debilitating neuromuscular disorder. Bonsall, 75, has been facing growing health challenges, including a life-threatening bout with pulmonary embolisms in 2022 and a long-standing struggle with Dupuytren’s disease, a genetic condition that impacts the hands. His health journey has been as public as it has been personal, with fans and followers standing by Bonsall and the band through numerous medical emergencies over the years.

Legacy of The Oak Ridge Boys

The Oak Ridge Boys, a prominent fixture in the country music scene, have weathered the storms of life together for an astonishing 51 years. The band, made up of members Duane Allen, William Lee Golden, and Richard Sterban, has etched a legacy of 17 No. 1 hits into the annals of country music history. Despite Bonsall’s departure, the group remains resolute in its commitment to their fans and their music.

Transition and Continuity

As Bonsall steps back from the limelight, a new face takes the stage. Ben James, a 27-year-old lifelong fan of the band, has been introduced as Bonsall’s replacement. James had the opportunity to demonstrate his vocal prowess by singing Bonsall’s part during a show in 2022, a moment that now seems a foreshadowing of the transition to come.

The Road Ahead

The Oak Ridge Boys’ American Made: Farewell Tour, initially announced with dates extending through 2023, has been revised. The band’s official website now lists approximately 20 concerts scheduled for 2024. In a move that reflects not just a change in lineup but also a shift in pace, the group plans to cut back their touring schedule to 50-60 shows per year, roughly half of their previous number of performances.