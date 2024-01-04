Counterfeit Car Seats Pose Serious Risk to Infants: Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children Raises Alarm

In a stark revelation, the Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children in Colorado has flagged the presence of counterfeit car seats, posing a severe safety risk to infants. The hospital has recently identified at least two such fake car seats. The primary danger lies in the fact that these counterfeit seats have not undergone the necessary crash-testing, thus rendering them perilous for children.

Highlighting the Risk

Kirsten Dehmlow, the parent education coordinator at Presbyterian/St. Luke’s, a part of the Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, underscored the dangers these seats could inflict during a car crash. Adriana Tullman, a mother preparing to take her premature baby home from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), voiced her concerns about the issue. She described the situation as both terrifying and horrendous.

Identifying Genuine Car Seats

The hospital has issued a guideline to discern real car seats from the counterfeit ones. Authentic car seats should possess secure straps that do not come loose. They should include hip straps and safety stickers on the exterior. Counterfeit seats often lack these features. The absence of these elements should prompt parents to question the authenticity of the car seat.

Proactive Measures

In response to this escalating issue, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children has implemented weekly car seat checks every Monday. These checks aim to verify that car seats are genuine and correctly secured, offering parents a measure of assurance in these troubling times.