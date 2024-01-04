en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Counterfeit Car Seats Pose Serious Risk to Infants: Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children Raises Alarm

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:26 pm EST
Counterfeit Car Seats Pose Serious Risk to Infants: Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children Raises Alarm

In a stark revelation, the Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children in Colorado has flagged the presence of counterfeit car seats, posing a severe safety risk to infants. The hospital has recently identified at least two such fake car seats. The primary danger lies in the fact that these counterfeit seats have not undergone the necessary crash-testing, thus rendering them perilous for children.

Highlighting the Risk

Kirsten Dehmlow, the parent education coordinator at Presbyterian/St. Luke’s, a part of the Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, underscored the dangers these seats could inflict during a car crash. Adriana Tullman, a mother preparing to take her premature baby home from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), voiced her concerns about the issue. She described the situation as both terrifying and horrendous.

Identifying Genuine Car Seats

The hospital has issued a guideline to discern real car seats from the counterfeit ones. Authentic car seats should possess secure straps that do not come loose. They should include hip straps and safety stickers on the exterior. Counterfeit seats often lack these features. The absence of these elements should prompt parents to question the authenticity of the car seat.

Proactive Measures

In response to this escalating issue, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children has implemented weekly car seat checks every Monday. These checks aim to verify that car seats are genuine and correctly secured, offering parents a measure of assurance in these troubling times.

0
Health Safety United States
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
12 seconds ago
Rise in Aggravated Assaults Against Health Care Workers Ignites Concern
Aggravated Assaults on Health Care Workers in Rhode Island Hospitals Over the course of the past week, Providence police have been summoned to three separate incidents involving aggravated assaults on health care workers. Two incidents transpired at the Rhode Island Hospital, while one took place at the Hasbro Children’s Hospital. The most recent incident involved
Rise in Aggravated Assaults Against Health Care Workers Ignites Concern
SEE International and Savie Health Unite to Open Vision Clinic in Santa Barbara County
4 mins ago
SEE International and Savie Health Unite to Open Vision Clinic in Santa Barbara County
Oral Surgeon Sentenced to 45 Years for Girlfriend's Overdose Death
5 mins ago
Oral Surgeon Sentenced to 45 Years for Girlfriend's Overdose Death
Unveiling Stress across U.S States: Nevada Tops the Chart, Minnesota Remains Calm
2 mins ago
Unveiling Stress across U.S States: Nevada Tops the Chart, Minnesota Remains Calm
From Home Workouts to 50 Pounds Down: Sophia's Inspiring Fitness Journey
3 mins ago
From Home Workouts to 50 Pounds Down: Sophia's Inspiring Fitness Journey
Activate: The Interactive Gaming Facility Revolutionizing Fitness
4 mins ago
Activate: The Interactive Gaming Facility Revolutionizing Fitness
Latest Headlines
World News
Rise in Aggravated Assaults Against Health Care Workers Ignites Concern
13 seconds
Rise in Aggravated Assaults Against Health Care Workers Ignites Concern
Former Sunderland Player Predicts High Pressure on Newcastle in Upcoming FA Cup Match
1 min
Former Sunderland Player Predicts High Pressure on Newcastle in Upcoming FA Cup Match
Dragons Gearing Up for Game After Season's Break: Aiming for Continued Success
2 mins
Dragons Gearing Up for Game After Season's Break: Aiming for Continued Success
Unveiling Stress across U.S States: Nevada Tops the Chart, Minnesota Remains Calm
2 mins
Unveiling Stress across U.S States: Nevada Tops the Chart, Minnesota Remains Calm
China Advocates for Global Solidarity and Cooperation Amid Economic Fragmentation Concerns
2 mins
China Advocates for Global Solidarity and Cooperation Amid Economic Fragmentation Concerns
Jerod Mayo Responds to Reports: Reflections and Insights on the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast
3 mins
Jerod Mayo Responds to Reports: Reflections and Insights on the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast
From Home Workouts to 50 Pounds Down: Sophia's Inspiring Fitness Journey
3 mins
From Home Workouts to 50 Pounds Down: Sophia's Inspiring Fitness Journey
Sam Townend KC Assumes Chairmanship of Bar Council Amidst Impending UK Election
3 mins
Sam Townend KC Assumes Chairmanship of Bar Council Amidst Impending UK Election
Activate: The Interactive Gaming Facility Revolutionizing Fitness
4 mins
Activate: The Interactive Gaming Facility Revolutionizing Fitness
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
2 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
3 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
4 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app