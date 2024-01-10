Could Your Diet Determine Your COVID-19 Susceptibility? New Study Reveals Possible Link

In the ever-evolving fight against COVID-19, a new study suggests that our diet may play a vital role in our susceptibility to the virus. The research, conducted on over 700 adult volunteers, reveals that individuals following a predominantly plant-based diet have a 39% lower chance of contracting COVID-19, compared to omnivores. However, the severity of symptoms among those infected showed no significant difference between the two dietary groups.

Advertisment

Plant-Based Diet and COVID-19: Unraveling the Connection

The study, published in the British Medical Journal, adds to the growing body of evidence suggesting a potential link between diet and the risk of COVID-19 infection. It proposes that a diet rich in vegetables, legumes, nuts, and low in dairy and meat, may provide an additional shield against the virus. Furthermore, the adoption of such diet not only lowers the risk of infection but also provides other health benefits, potentially mitigating the severity and extreme outcomes of COVID-19, such as hospitalization and death.

Decoding the Dietary Patterns

Advertisment

The researchers assessed the dietary patterns of the participants and discovered a lower likelihood of COVID-19 infection among those following a plant-based or vegetarian diet. Interestingly, a higher percentage of moderate-severe COVID-19 cases were found among omnivores. Despite these findings, diet was not linked to the severity or duration of the virus.

Need for More Robust Research

While the study points towards a potential positive correlation between a plant-based diet and lower odds of COVID-19 infection, it also underscores the need for a more rigorous investigation. Specialists advocate for further research to navigate potential nutrient limitations in plant-based diets, such as lower intake of essential nutrients like vitamin B12, iodine, iron, zinc, calcium, and vitamin D. Despite potential limitations, the study sheds light on the significance of dietary habits in influencing the incidence of infectious diseases, especially in the current pandemic era.