Cost of Treating Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients Surges by 26%, Study Reveals

A recent study conducted by the RAND Corporation and published in JAMA Network Open has revealed a significant rise in the cost of treating hospitalized COVID-19 patients at academic medical centers across the United States. Over the span of two years, from the beginning of the pandemic to March 2022, the cost rose by 26% from $10,094 to $13,072, surpassing the typical annual medical inflation rate of 2% to 5%.

Uncovering the Rising Costs

The study analyzed over 1.3 million inpatient stays from March 2020 through March 2022. The additional costs were attributed to patients with obesity or coagulation deficiencies and those requiring extracorporeal membrane oxygenation or mechanical ventilation. The research shatters the misconception that the highest costs were associated solely with the patients who succumbed to the disease.

A Comprehensive Analysis

RAND, a non-profit research organization, conducted this comprehensive analysis by reviewing clinical, administrative, and financial data from more than 800 hospitals. These accounted for 97% of the nation’s academic medical centers. The study aimed to quantify the financial burden of the pandemic on hospitals and enhance public health preparedness for future challenges.

The Cost of Care

During the study period, approximately 6.2 million Americans were hospitalized due to COVID-19. This implies that the direct cost of care could have reached an estimated $70 billion. This projection encompasses the total financial burden borne by the medical centers providing care to COVID-19 patients. The study was supported by The University of Texas Health Intelligence Platform and saw contributions from researchers at various institutions.