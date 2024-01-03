en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Cost of Treating Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients Surges by 26%, Study Reveals

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:52 pm EST
Cost of Treating Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients Surges by 26%, Study Reveals

A recent study conducted by the RAND Corporation and published in JAMA Network Open has revealed a significant rise in the cost of treating hospitalized COVID-19 patients at academic medical centers across the United States. Over the span of two years, from the beginning of the pandemic to March 2022, the cost rose by 26% from $10,094 to $13,072, surpassing the typical annual medical inflation rate of 2% to 5%.

Uncovering the Rising Costs

The study analyzed over 1.3 million inpatient stays from March 2020 through March 2022. The additional costs were attributed to patients with obesity or coagulation deficiencies and those requiring extracorporeal membrane oxygenation or mechanical ventilation. The research shatters the misconception that the highest costs were associated solely with the patients who succumbed to the disease.

A Comprehensive Analysis

RAND, a non-profit research organization, conducted this comprehensive analysis by reviewing clinical, administrative, and financial data from more than 800 hospitals. These accounted for 97% of the nation’s academic medical centers. The study aimed to quantify the financial burden of the pandemic on hospitals and enhance public health preparedness for future challenges.

The Cost of Care

During the study period, approximately 6.2 million Americans were hospitalized due to COVID-19. This implies that the direct cost of care could have reached an estimated $70 billion. This projection encompasses the total financial burden borne by the medical centers providing care to COVID-19 patients. The study was supported by The University of Texas Health Intelligence Platform and saw contributions from researchers at various institutions.

0
Health United States
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
1 min ago
Keros Therapeutics' KER-050 Shows Promise in Phase 2 Clinical Trials
In the pursuit of innovative healthcare treatments, Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has emerged as a noteworthy contender. Currently in the midst of phase 2 clinical trials, the company’s lead asset, KER-050, shows promising potential in the treatment of Anemia in patients with Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS) and Myelofibrosis (MF). A Novel Approach to Treatment The distinctiveness of
Keros Therapeutics' KER-050 Shows Promise in Phase 2 Clinical Trials
Reversing Tooth Cavities in Early Stages: A New Perspective on Oral Healthcare
4 mins ago
Reversing Tooth Cavities in Early Stages: A New Perspective on Oral Healthcare
AI Tool Aids in Detecting Vascular Disease Risk in Older Women
5 mins ago
AI Tool Aids in Detecting Vascular Disease Risk in Older Women
Great Plains Health COO Danelle Franzen Earns Prestigious ACHE Fellow Status
1 min ago
Great Plains Health COO Danelle Franzen Earns Prestigious ACHE Fellow Status
Broader Prescription Rights for Nurses: A Shift in Healthcare Policy
3 mins ago
Broader Prescription Rights for Nurses: A Shift in Healthcare Policy
Northwestern University Launches Study to Uncover Impact of Environment on Pregnancy and Children's Health
4 mins ago
Northwestern University Launches Study to Uncover Impact of Environment on Pregnancy and Children's Health
Latest Headlines
World News
Ioan Lloyd: A Versatile Prospect for Wales in Six Nations Championship
55 seconds
Ioan Lloyd: A Versatile Prospect for Wales in Six Nations Championship
Aurora's Cherry Creek and Regis Jesuit Start Strong in the Ice Hockey Season with a 2-2 Overtime Tie
1 min
Aurora's Cherry Creek and Regis Jesuit Start Strong in the Ice Hockey Season with a 2-2 Overtime Tie
Keros Therapeutics' KER-050 Shows Promise in Phase 2 Clinical Trials
1 min
Keros Therapeutics' KER-050 Shows Promise in Phase 2 Clinical Trials
Great Plains Health COO Danelle Franzen Earns Prestigious ACHE Fellow Status
1 min
Great Plains Health COO Danelle Franzen Earns Prestigious ACHE Fellow Status
2023 NASCAR Cup Series Highlights and an Exciting Outlook for 2024
1 min
2023 NASCAR Cup Series Highlights and an Exciting Outlook for 2024
Liverpool vs Arsenal: An FA Cup Clash Rekindling a Century-Old Rivalry
1 min
Liverpool vs Arsenal: An FA Cup Clash Rekindling a Century-Old Rivalry
Chicago Blackhawks Navigate Injury Challenges with Rookies and New Addition
2 mins
Chicago Blackhawks Navigate Injury Challenges with Rookies and New Addition
Ar'Darius Washington set to return to practice for the Baltimore Ravens
2 mins
Ar'Darius Washington set to return to practice for the Baltimore Ravens
Carolina Panthers Owner Fined for Misconduct at NFL Game
2 mins
Carolina Panthers Owner Fined for Misconduct at NFL Game
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
1 hour
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
2 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
2 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
3 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
3 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
3 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
3 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app