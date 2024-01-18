Cosmos Health Inc. Acquires Generic Drug Portfolio to Boost Pharmaceutical Offerings

Global healthcare group, Cosmos Health Inc., has announced the successful acquisition of a portfolio of 10 generic drugs for an approximate value of $3.5 million. This strategic step aims to address an array of health issues, including diabetes, cholesterol, respiratory, and cardiac conditions. The acquired drugs, some of which are ASTO-CHOL, Diorium, HEART-FREE, LIPICHOL, Miltus, Newzypra, PNEUMO-KAST, Sahar, VIVALCID, and Diabit-is, will be manufactured under the umbrella of Cosmos Health's subsidiary, Cana Laboratories.

Advertisment

Enhancing Pharmaceutical Offerings

With the current acquisition, Cosmos Health Inc. seeks to further bolster its pharmaceutical offerings as part of its broader strategy for providing comprehensive healthcare solutions. The move signifies the company's ambition to transition into a full-fledged pharmaceutical entity with in-house manufacturing capabilities.

Targeting the Global Generic Drug Market

Advertisment

The decision of Cosmos Health Inc. to acquire these diverse drugs is in direct alignment with its drive to secure a significant portion of the global generic drug market. This market, as per Vantage Market Research, is predicted to surge from its 2022 value of $411.99 billion to a staggering $613.34 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.10%.

A Pivotal Step for Cosmos Health Inc.

Established in 2009, Cosmos Health Inc. has been steadfast in diversifying its healthcare portfolio. It operates a telehealth platform through Texas-based ZipDoctor, Inc and has established manufacturing facilities in the European Union and distribution centers across Europe and North America. With the current acquisition, it takes a significant step towards its goal of becoming a comprehensive pharmaceutical company, setting the stage for its future growth.