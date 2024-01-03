Corrections in Tofu’s Nutrient Content Values Alter Food Comparisons

In an unprecedented turn of events, a high-profile article published on nature.com has undergone significant corrections due to inaccuracies in the nutrient content values reported for tofu. The article, which originally included incorrect values for six primary nutrients in tofu, has been updated to reflect the correct nutritional content, thereby amending the initial errors.

Unravelling the Original Inaccuracies

The original data reported in the article, as well as its accompanying Supplementary Information and Data files, claimed that tofu contained 97 kilocalories (kcal), 64 micrograms (mcg) of folate, 31 mcg of calcium, 1.7 milligrams (mg) of iron, 1.2 mg of zinc, and 441 mg of phytate. As these figures circulated, they influenced a series of results and comparisons between tofu and other foods, including energy adjusted food portion, priority micronutrient value food portion, and rankings in various categories.

Introducing the Corrected Values

Following a thorough review and rectification process, the article now presents an updated profile of tofu’s nutrient content. As per the corrected data, tofu contains 116 kcal, 22 mcg of folate, 209 mg of calcium, 2.4 mg of iron, 1.0 mg of zinc, and 250 mg of phytate. These revised figures have been diligently updated in Supplementary Table 1, Supplementary Data 1, and Supplementary Data 2.

Implications of the Correction

The correction of tofu’s nutritional values has significant implications. Not only does it alter the results and comparisons initially presented in the article, but it also influences our understanding of tofu’s nutritional profile. The corrected values have also affected the comparison of carbon footprints between tofu and other foods, potentially reshaping perspectives on dietary choices and environmental impacts.

Apart from the tofu-centric corrections, the article also discusses the use of membrane technology for the purification of plant-based proteins, specifically focusing on faba bean protein isolates. It underscores the advantages of membrane separation processes over other techniques, such as higher protein content and good functional properties. The study also addresses the emerging technologies for the elimination of antinutritional compounds and the market trends for plant-based diets.