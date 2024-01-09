Corporate Empathy in Action: TSSNL Settles Medical Bill of Mother of Quadruplets

In a heartening display of corporate empathy, Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL) paid off the N4 million medical bill of Mrs. Gladys Omodiagbe, a new mother of quadruplets who was unable to leave a private hospital due to financial constraints. This gesture facilitated the discharge of Omodiagbe and her babies last weekend from the Coastal Specialist Clinic in Warri, Delta State, where they had been stranded since the babies’ birth in October 2023.

A Timely Intervention

Owned by Niger Delta activist Chief Government Tompolo, TSSNL stepped in to settle the bill as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. The company’s Chief Security Officer, Ashakah Orobosa, confirmed this benevolent act. This payment brought an end to a challenging period for Omodiagbe, who had been expecting for 12 long years before giving birth to the quadruplets through Caesarean Section.

A New Home for the Quadruplets

Following their discharge, the mother and her newborns were not returned to their one-room apartment, deemed unsuitable for the quadruplets’ health. Instead, they were welcomed into the spacious and comfortable residence of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Olaye, proprietors of Bravo Hotel. The Olayes, showing their generosity, offered part of their home in Bendel Estate for the mother and her babies to recuperate until suitable accommodation is found for them. They also made significant donations to help the family.

Corporate Empathy in Action

TSSNL’s act of kindness is a shining example of how corporate entities can use their resources to have a transformative effect on the society they operate within. By taking on the responsibility of Omodiagbe’s medical bill, they not only provided immediate relief for the beleaguered family, but also sent out a powerful message about the importance of corporate empathy. It is a reminder that beyond profit-making, companies have the ability to touch lives and foster positive change in their communities.