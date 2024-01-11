en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Cork Campaigner Advocates for Assisted Dying in Ireland: A Personal Struggle

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:17 am EST
Cork Campaigner Advocates for Assisted Dying in Ireland: A Personal Struggle

In the heart of Ireland, a chorus of voices is rising. Among them is Garret Ahern, a Cork resident and an assisted dying campaigner. His voice carries the weight of a personal tragedy, a poignant tale of love, loss, and the desperate need for law reform. Ahern’s story is a testament to the struggle faced by those advocating for the legalization of assisted dying in Ireland.

The Struggle of a Lifetime

The story begins with Vicky Janssens, Ahern’s late wife and a long-term Cork resident. She was diagnosed with terminal cancer, a battle she fought with courage until it spread relentlessly to her lungs, stomach, and liver. The pain became unbearable; a constant, unending torment. Vicky, in her desperate need for relief, made the decision to end her life — a choice that was not legally available to her in Ireland.

As a result, Vicky and Garret found themselves journeying to Belgium, where assisted dying is legal. This journey was not just a physical ordeal but an emotional one, etching deep lines of trauma into Garret’s soul. He bore witness to his wife’s severe pain, a sight that no loved one should ever be forced to endure.

A Campaign Born of Pain

The harsh reality of their circumstances intensified Garret’s resolve. His wife’s death left him a single parent to his 16-year-old stepdaughter, and at the same time, a passionate advocate for the legalization of assisted dying in Ireland. The emotional challenges of his new life were significant, but they fuelled his determination to fight for those in similar positions.

Garret’s campaign is not simply about changing legislation — it’s about providing choice, dignity, and compassion to those facing the horrors of terminal illness. It’s about ensuring that individuals like Vicky have the option to choose a more present, dignified end-of-life experience.

The Fight for Compassion

The campaign, while necessary, has taken a strong emotional toll on Garret. Yet, he remains steadfast, advocating for a society that cares for its most vulnerable. His words serve as a beacon of hope for those enduring similar trials, offering the promise of a future where end-of-life care options are more compassionate.

Garret’s story is a haunting reminder of the choices that so many do not have. It’s a call to action — a plea to change a system that forces individuals to leave their homes to find peace in their final moments. But above all, it is a testament to the strength of the human spirit, and the unyielding will of those who fight for change.

0
Health Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
3 mins ago
Australia Grapples with Shortage of COVID-19 Test Kits amid Emergence of JN.1 Subvariant
As Australia faces the emergence of the new COVID-19 subvariant, JN.1, a surge in demand for at-home COVID-19 test kits has resulted in noticeable shortages in popular retail outlets. The situation is particularly dire in the St George region of New South Wales, where stores such as the Chemist Warehouse and Woolworths are feeling the
Australia Grapples with Shortage of COVID-19 Test Kits amid Emergence of JN.1 Subvariant
AEW's CJ Perry (Lana) Possibly Facing Additional Surgery Following Complications from Finger Infection
6 mins ago
AEW's CJ Perry (Lana) Possibly Facing Additional Surgery Following Complications from Finger Infection
CISF Releases Admit Card for Medical Exam in Constable, Tradesman Recruitment
10 mins ago
CISF Releases Admit Card for Medical Exam in Constable, Tradesman Recruitment
Electronic Blood Pressure Meter Market Set for Significant Expansion
4 mins ago
Electronic Blood Pressure Meter Market Set for Significant Expansion
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
5 mins ago
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Heart Surgery Meets Culinary Art in 'The Heart Surgeon's Cookbook'
6 mins ago
Heart Surgery Meets Culinary Art in 'The Heart Surgeon's Cookbook'
Latest Headlines
World News
Underage Football Grades Retained: Decisions from Louth Clubs' County Committee Meeting
2 mins
Underage Football Grades Retained: Decisions from Louth Clubs' County Committee Meeting
Nivedhithaa Sathish Realizes her Dream Roles in 'Captain Miller', Reflects on Film Industry Evolution
3 mins
Nivedhithaa Sathish Realizes her Dream Roles in 'Captain Miller', Reflects on Film Industry Evolution
Australia Grapples with Shortage of COVID-19 Test Kits amid Emergence of JN.1 Subvariant
3 mins
Australia Grapples with Shortage of COVID-19 Test Kits amid Emergence of JN.1 Subvariant
Electronic Blood Pressure Meter Market Set for Significant Expansion
4 mins
Electronic Blood Pressure Meter Market Set for Significant Expansion
Chandragiri Town Embraces 'Gadapa Gadapa' Program; MLA Chevireddy Highlights Government Welfare Schemes
5 mins
Chandragiri Town Embraces 'Gadapa Gadapa' Program; MLA Chevireddy Highlights Government Welfare Schemes
Chairman Wontumi Summoned by Manhyia Palace for Challenging Asantehene's Authority
5 mins
Chairman Wontumi Summoned by Manhyia Palace for Challenging Asantehene's Authority
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
5 mins
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Heart Surgery Meets Culinary Art in 'The Heart Surgeon's Cookbook'
6 mins
Heart Surgery Meets Culinary Art in 'The Heart Surgeon's Cookbook'
AEW's CJ Perry (Lana) Possibly Facing Additional Surgery Following Complications from Finger Infection
6 mins
AEW's CJ Perry (Lana) Possibly Facing Additional Surgery Following Complications from Finger Infection
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
5 mins
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
42 mins
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
1 hour
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
3 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
4 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
4 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
5 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
5 hours
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
5 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app