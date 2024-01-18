Cori Broadus Shares Her Shift to Natural Treatments for Lupus

Cori Broadus, daughter of the famed rapper Snoop Dogg, has unveiled her transformational shift from traditional medicine to natural treatments in her battle against lupus. Since her diagnosis at six, Broadus has been heavily dependent on medication. However, the young woman has recently taken her health into her own hands, embarking on a journey of holistic therapies and lifestyle changes.

Advertisment

Embracing the Power of Nature

Revealed in an interview with People magazine, Broadus disclosed she stopped taking her medications five months ago. Instead, she has turned to natural remedies such as herbs, sea moss, and teas. Not only that, but she has also adopted a healthier lifestyle, including regular exercise and increased water intake. The 24-year-old shared that these changes have led to noticeable improvements in her health, reducing the physical discomforts caused by her chronic disease.

A Hard Fought Journey

Advertisment

This transition was not triggered by a whim but was the result of a long and challenging journey. In 2021, Broadus experienced a severe stroke, which she associates with her ongoing struggle with lupus. Moreover, she confessed to having attempted suicide, signaling a period of intense mental distress. Overwhelmed by the burden of consuming 10 to 12 pills daily, she decided to overhaul her approach to treatment.

Positive Results and Ongoing Challenges

Since adopting her new regimen, Broadus has reported positive outcomes, including reduced joint pain and an overall enhancement in health. However, she acknowledges the necessity of continuous lifestyle adjustments. Her shift to natural treatments and a holistic approach to health is a testament to her resilience and determination to reclaim control over her life and well-being. Her story is a poignant reminder of the untapped potential of natural remedies and the power of the human spirit to adapt and overcome.