Corban Bruwer: A Young Warrior's Legacy of Courage and Hope

Corban Bruwer, a teenager from Rathnew, Co Wicklow, lived his tragically short life with an indomitable spirit that left an indelible impact on those around him. His 19-year journey on earth was abruptly cut short on January 18th, 2024, following a courageous battle with the aggressive cancer rhabdomyosarcoma. Diagnosed in August 2022, Corban's zest for life remained undimmed as he and his family hoped to accomplish his bucket list. However, his condition deteriorated rapidly, denying him the chance to live out his dreams.

A Lasting Legacy

Before his untimely demise, Corban left behind a lasting legacy. With remarkable foresight, he designed remembrance tattoos for his parents, Ian and Cheryl, immortalizing his spirit. The tattoos, now a cherished memory, are a constant reminder of Corban's bravery and resilience. In a poignant tribute to their son, Ian and Cheryl now plan to fulfill Corban's bucket list in his memory.

Community Support

Corban's inspiring story resonated with many, as evidenced by the GoFundMe page initially set up to support his journey. The campaign raised over 11,000 euros, a testament to the community's support and their shared hopes for Corban. The funds will now be used to complete Corban's bucket list, including a trip to see the Northern Lights in Lapland, a fishing trip, and a visit to his grandparents in Namibia.

A Life Well-Lived

In his final moments, Corban exuded the same courage and positivity that had defined his life. He spent his last day doing what he loved most - playing games with his brothers and watching anime. His final words were a testament to his strength and optimism, "Why are you all so sad, I'm going to be fine!"

Corban's mother, Cheryl, paid a heart-wrenching tribute to him, describing her son as kind, fair, and a true warrior. A lover of rugby, athletics, and javelin, Corban fought his illness bravely, leaving behind a legacy of courage and love that continues to inspire his younger brothers Conlan and Callan, his parents, and all who knew him.