Health

COPD Patients in Ireland Brace for Winter: Strategies and Support

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:27 pm EST
COPD Patients in Ireland Brace for Winter: Strategies and Support

As winter descends on the MidWest region of Ireland, over 3,000 individuals find themselves grappling with the exacerbation of their chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Increased risks during the colder months have led to a surge in hospitalizations, triggering a health crisis that calls for immediate attention and preventive measures.

Understanding COPD

Encompassing conditions such as emphysema and chronic bronchitis, COPD is a major player in the realm of respiratory diseases. It manifests through alarming symptoms such as breathlessness, persistent coughing, and frequent chest infections. COPD’s prevalence in Ireland is staggering, with an estimated 380,000 people affected. However, the diagnosis rate stands at a mere 110,000, pointing to a grave underdiagnosis issue.

The Winter Challenge

The winter season, rather than offering respite, presents added challenges for those battling COPD and asthma. Triggers such as cold air, pollution, and infections aggravate symptoms, leading to a spike in disease severity and hospital admissions. Noelle Ryan, a Clinical Nurse Specialist from University Hospital Limerick, emphasizes the heightened risks associated with winter, underscoring the need for effective management strategies.

Guarding Health Against Winter’s Wrath

To mitigate the impact of winter, patients are advised to adopt a multipronged approach. Key preventive measures include vaccination against influenza and pneumococcal diseases, along with adherence to Covid-19 vaccination schedules. Keeping warm, exercising indoors during extreme cold, performing daily chest clearance and breathing exercises, and following prescribed medication regimes are equally crucial. Other advised measures include reducing exposure to colds or flu, maintaining a healthy diet, and quitting smoking.

Community Support: A Beacon of Hope

For those struggling with COPD, help is at hand within the community through pulmonary rehabilitation programs and local COPD support groups. These initiatives provide exercise sessions and peer support, offering a lifeline to those grappling with the condition, and fostering a sense of belonging and empowerment.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

