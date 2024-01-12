en English
Health

Convoy of Lorries to Honor 12-Year-Old Daisy Bull in Unique Funeral Procession

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:32 am EST
Convoy of Lorries to Honor 12-Year-Old Daisy Bull in Unique Funeral Procession

In the quiet town of Retford, Nottinghamshire, a convoy of 45 lorries is preparing to rumble down the streets in a moving tribute to a 12-year-old girl, Daisy Bull. Daisy, an enthusiast of lorries since her childhood, lost a three-year battle to kidney cancer in December. The convoy, a grand gesture to honor Daisy’s passion, will weave its way through the town, passing by her school, allowing her classmates a moment to acknowledge the unique tribute.

The Love for Lorries

Daisy’s love for lorries wasn’t coincidental. She was born into a family of lorry drivers — her father, Nick Bull, runs a haulage company, and her grandfather and uncle are both lorry drivers. Daisy’s fascination with these massive vehicles was such that she even managed to convince her father to purchase a green and white Scania 730, a truck that will now lead the convoy in her memory.

A Fight Against Cancer

Daisy’s battle with cancer began when she was diagnosed with a Wilms tumor, a rare kidney cancer that primarily affects children. She underwent a kidney removal, followed by courses of chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Despite being declared cancer-free twice, the relentless disease spread to her chest wall, claiming her young life.

A Community Tribute

As the news about the convoy spread, the community’s response was overwhelming. Many were willing to participate in this unique tribute to honor Daisy. Nick Bull, Daisy’s father, will lead the convoy in the Scania 730, flanked by her mother, sister, and grandfather. Daisy’s uncle and cousin will also join the parade in their lorries, turning the funeral procession into a testament of a ‘massive lorry family with crazy lorry friends,’ as described by Daisy’s mother, Sally Bull.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

