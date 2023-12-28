en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Convicted Murderer Gypsy Rose Blanchard Set to Launch eBook ‘Released’ as Prison Sentence Ends

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:40 am EST
Convicted Murderer Gypsy Rose Blanchard Set to Launch eBook ‘Released’ as Prison Sentence Ends

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, a 32-year-old woman from Missouri, is to be released from prison after serving 85% of her 10-year sentence for the second-degree murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. The case, which unfolded in 2015, unveiled a chilling tale of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a condition wherein Dee Dee had concocted Gypsy’s myriad illnesses to garner attention and sympathy.

Unmasking a Dark Reality

Gypsy lived under the oppressive control of her mother, who convinced her, and the world, that she was severely ill. Paralyzed by a web of lies and unnecessary medical procedures, Gypsy was made to believe she was much younger and far sicker than she was. The pair had received significant community support, including a home from Habitat for Humanity and sponsored trips from charity organizations.

A Life Ensnared in Lies and Deception

Gypsy’s attempt to escape her mother’s clutches led her to meet Nicholas Godejohn online. Their secret relationship spanned several years, culminating in a plot that ended in Dee Dee’s death. The story of Gypsy, her boyfriend, and their orchestrated plan for freedom gained national attention, inspiring documentaries, feature films, and soon, an e-book titled ‘Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom’.

Freedom: A New Chapter Begins

As of Thursday, December 28, Gypsy is set to walk free, three years earlier than expected. Her release is being held under wraps, with no media, fans, or spectators allowed on the premises. Upon her release, Blanchard has plans to attend a Kansas City Chiefs game and harbors hopes of meeting pop star Taylor Swift. Her attorney, Mike Stanfield, has expressed his anticipation about reuniting the family and helping Gypsy embark on a new life.

0
Crime Health United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Demolition Scheduled for Tragic Moscow Murder House: A Step Towards Community Healing

By Bijay Laxmi

The Struggle of Reporting to the Police: Families Face Threats and Unresponsive Justice System

By Mazhar Abbas

Former Miss Bolivia Alondra Mercado Campos Arrested on Arms Trafficking Charges

By Bijay Laxmi

Repeat Offender Apprehended for Cable Theft on Lagos Bridge

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

OPP Warns of Theft Risks Linked to Discarding Gift Boxes, GTA Develope ...
@Canada · 12 mins
OPP Warns of Theft Risks Linked to Discarding Gift Boxes, GTA Develope ...
heart comment 0
Queensland Family’s Terrifying Christmas Day Carjacking Incident: Children Safe, Perpetrator At Large

By Geeta Pillai

Queensland Family's Terrifying Christmas Day Carjacking Incident: Children Safe, Perpetrator At Large
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome

By Geeta Pillai

Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome
Major Drug Bust at Karachi Airport – Customs Seize Millions Worth of Narcotics

By Mazhar Abbas

Major Drug Bust at Karachi Airport - Customs Seize Millions Worth of Narcotics
Decades-Long Manhunt Ends: Surat Police Apprehend Murder Suspect After 21 Years

By Rafia Tasleem

Decades-Long Manhunt Ends: Surat Police Apprehend Murder Suspect After 21 Years
Latest Headlines
World News
Mississippi Retests Medical Marijuana Products for Pesticides and Mycotoxins
35 seconds
Mississippi Retests Medical Marijuana Products for Pesticides and Mycotoxins
Postponement of Key Sudanese Peace Talks Stirs Uncertainty
4 mins
Postponement of Key Sudanese Peace Talks Stirs Uncertainty
Empowering Prisoners: KP Government Takes Historic Step to Open Bank Accounts for Inmates
4 mins
Empowering Prisoners: KP Government Takes Historic Step to Open Bank Accounts for Inmates
D'Esposito Criticizes Biden's Border Policy: Immigration a Nationwide Concern
5 mins
D'Esposito Criticizes Biden's Border Policy: Immigration a Nationwide Concern
Argentine President Javier Milei Introduces Sweeping State Reform Bill
7 mins
Argentine President Javier Milei Introduces Sweeping State Reform Bill
ULFA Pro-Talks Faction Set to Sign Peace Agreement with Indian Government
8 mins
ULFA Pro-Talks Faction Set to Sign Peace Agreement with Indian Government
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Unpacks Ukraine's Fight Against Russia
8 mins
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Unpacks Ukraine's Fight Against Russia
Mater Dei Hospital Changes Labor Induction Admission Rules: A Step Towards International Standards?
8 mins
Mater Dei Hospital Changes Labor Induction Admission Rules: A Step Towards International Standards?
2023: A Year of Contrasts and Lessons in the Global Landscape
10 mins
2023: A Year of Contrasts and Lessons in the Global Landscape
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
4 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
4 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
5 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
6 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app