Convicted Murderer Gypsy Rose Blanchard Set to Launch eBook ‘Released’ as Prison Sentence Ends

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, a 32-year-old woman from Missouri, is to be released from prison after serving 85% of her 10-year sentence for the second-degree murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. The case, which unfolded in 2015, unveiled a chilling tale of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a condition wherein Dee Dee had concocted Gypsy’s myriad illnesses to garner attention and sympathy.

Unmasking a Dark Reality

Gypsy lived under the oppressive control of her mother, who convinced her, and the world, that she was severely ill. Paralyzed by a web of lies and unnecessary medical procedures, Gypsy was made to believe she was much younger and far sicker than she was. The pair had received significant community support, including a home from Habitat for Humanity and sponsored trips from charity organizations.

A Life Ensnared in Lies and Deception

Gypsy’s attempt to escape her mother’s clutches led her to meet Nicholas Godejohn online. Their secret relationship spanned several years, culminating in a plot that ended in Dee Dee’s death. The story of Gypsy, her boyfriend, and their orchestrated plan for freedom gained national attention, inspiring documentaries, feature films, and soon, an e-book titled ‘Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom’.

Freedom: A New Chapter Begins

As of Thursday, December 28, Gypsy is set to walk free, three years earlier than expected. Her release is being held under wraps, with no media, fans, or spectators allowed on the premises. Upon her release, Blanchard has plans to attend a Kansas City Chiefs game and harbors hopes of meeting pop star Taylor Swift. Her attorney, Mike Stanfield, has expressed his anticipation about reuniting the family and helping Gypsy embark on a new life.