Controversy Over Tekken 8’s Colorblind Accessibility Features

With an imminent release date on January 26, 2024, the highly anticipated fighting game, Tekken 8, has triggered a wave of controversy over its colorblind accessibility features. The pre-release testing of the game’s alternate modes for colorblind players has led to reports of migraines and vertigo, raising serious concerns about player health and safety.

Controversial Colorblind Filters

At the center of the controversy is a specific filter that differentiates characters based on factors other than hue, making the game more accessible to players with visual impairments. However, the high-contrast and high-frequency nature of this filter has been associated with potential seizures, drawing parallels with a notorious Pokémon episode that led to widespread hospitalizations. This has resulted in a divided gaming community, with some appreciating Bandai Namco’s efforts to address color vision deficiencies while others expressing discomfort and health concerns.

Director’s Response to the Crisis

Katsuhiro Harada, the game’s director, has acknowledged the issue, stating that Tekken 8 includes various color vision options along with adjustments for brightness and effects. These options, according to Harada, are designed to cater to players with diverse color vision needs. However, he conceded that not all color vision variations among players are covered.

Further Developments and Future Prospects

Harada emphasized the ongoing collaboration with research institutes and communities to refine these options—a process that began even before the development of Tekken 7’s accessibility version. Despite the backlash and concerns, the contentious striped colorblind mode is still expected to be part of the final game. Players are thus advised to review the settings thoroughly before playing. The gaming community eagerly awaits to see how the Tekken 8 team will navigate these challenges and set a precedent for future game development.