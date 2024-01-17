A recent scientific study in China that involved infecting genetically altered mice with a lethal strain of the virus is facing backlash from the scientific community. The mice, engineered to mimic human genes, were infected with a SARS-CoV-2-related pangolin coronavirus named GX_P2V. The strain caused severe brain infection, resulting in a 100% mortality rate among the mice.

Unsettling Outcomes and Dire Warnings

The infected mice exhibited disturbing symptoms in the days leading up to their demise. These included substantial weight loss, a hunched posture, sluggish movement, and their eyes turning completely white on the day preceding their death. The GX_P2V strain of the virus posed significant harm within the mice, reaching their lungs, bones, eyes, and windpipes and causing rapid deterioration of their health.

Scientific Community's Response

The scientific study has drawn sharp criticism and concern from experts in the field. The director from the Genetics Institute at University College London slammed the study as 'terrible' and 'totally pointless', voicing apprehensions about the research methods employed. He argued that the study lacked potential for meaningful insights while also underscoring the risks associated with such experiments. Dr. Gennadi Glinsky, a retired professor of medicine at Stanford, expressed similar sentiments. He condemned the study and warned that the continuation of such research practices could have perilous consequences. He stressed the urgency to halt such experiments.

Implications and Potential Risks

Despite the severity of the symptoms and the 100% mortality rate among the 'humanized' mice, there is currently no evidence of this particular strain of the virus in the wild. Nevertheless, the study does raise concerns about biosafety precautions and the potential for the virus to spill over into humans. The origin and evolution of COVID-19 remain unclear, and this study has only increased the scrutiny and debate surrounding these issues. The potential danger of performing risky experiments with viruses needs to be evaluated, and the spillover risk of GX_P2V into humans cannot be ignored.