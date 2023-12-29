Contra Costa Health Officials Demand Accountability from PBF Energy over Refinery Incidents

Health officials from Contra Costa County (CCH) in California have released a damning assessment of PBF Energy’s Martinez refinery, citing an alarming number of incidents over the past year. The findings, disclosed in a letter on the CCH’s website, are linked to a perceived lack of investment by PBF in maintaining safe and reliable systems.

Unsettling Record of Incidents

According to the unannounced inspection conducted earlier this week, the Martinez refinery has experienced 46 flaring incidents since November 2022. More concerning are the 21 releases or spills of hazardous materials within the past year. These incidents include the release of petroleum coke dust in October and spent catalysts in November.

Strict Sanctions Imposed

In response to these findings, the health officials have imposed stringent requirements on PBF. The company is mandated to provide full access to the facility, its maintenance documentation, employee interviews, and maintenance and safety data. Furthermore, PBF is expected to bear all costs related to incident responses.

Given the refinery’s history of mishaps, CCH observers must be allowed onsite at all times with unrestricted access. This measure is a clear indication of the severity of the situation and the determination of the health officials to ensure rigorous safety standards. PBF officials were not immediately available to comment on the matter.