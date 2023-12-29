en English
Health

Contra Costa Health Officials Demand Accountability from PBF Energy over Refinery Incidents

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:19 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 4:11 pm EST
Contra Costa Health Officials Demand Accountability from PBF Energy over Refinery Incidents

Health officials from Contra Costa County (CCH) in California have released a damning assessment of PBF Energy’s Martinez refinery, citing an alarming number of incidents over the past year. The findings, disclosed in a letter on the CCH’s website, are linked to a perceived lack of investment by PBF in maintaining safe and reliable systems.

Unsettling Record of Incidents

According to the unannounced inspection conducted earlier this week, the Martinez refinery has experienced 46 flaring incidents since November 2022. More concerning are the 21 releases or spills of hazardous materials within the past year. These incidents include the release of petroleum coke dust in October and spent catalysts in November.

Strict Sanctions Imposed

In response to these findings, the health officials have imposed stringent requirements on PBF. The company is mandated to provide full access to the facility, its maintenance documentation, employee interviews, and maintenance and safety data. Furthermore, PBF is expected to bear all costs related to incident responses.

Given the refinery’s history of mishaps, CCH observers must be allowed onsite at all times with unrestricted access. This measure is a clear indication of the severity of the situation and the determination of the health officials to ensure rigorous safety standards. PBF officials were not immediately available to comment on the matter.

Health Policy United States
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

