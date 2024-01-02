Consumer Trends and AI: Shaping the Retail Landscape in 2024

As the year 2024 dawns, industry insiders forecast a significant consumer shift towards products that balance indulgence, functional health benefits, and eco-friendliness. The lingering effects of inflation keep value and affordability high on the consumer’s agenda, echoing the previous year’s habits. In response, brands and retailers are expected to leverage AI to enhance consumer appeal, manage costs more effectively, and improve the shopping experience.

Health and Wellness Take Center Stage

Consumer preferences are evolving, with a notable shift towards health and wellness products. This trend is driven primarily by younger demographics. Jonathan Silver of Affinity Solutions notes a rise in spending on health and personal care and underscores the need for retailers to adapt to these changing interests. Specialty retailer Natural Grocers predicts an increased demand for nutrition products that address specific health concerns, such as blood sugar management and menopause symptoms. Soumya Nair from Kerry underlines the enduring need for tasty flavors coupled with functional health ingredients and transparency. They predict that BCAA, creatine, functional mushrooms, berberine, and electrolytes will gain popularity.

Clean Label Products Gain Traction

The California Food Safety Act of 2023 is expected to further boost consumer engagement with clean label products. An increasing number of consumers are becoming aware of and attracted to this concept. The Acosta Group advises brands to focus on label simplification and ingredient education. Despite a potential slowdown in inflation, consumers will likely continue to prioritize essential spending. Tyson Foods plans to accommodate this trend by offering smaller portions at lower prices. Kerry anticipates a rise in frugal foods as consumers adapt to economic pressures.

AI and Machine Learning Drive Personalization and Optimization

In 2024, AI and machine learning will become crucial tools for retailers and brands aiming to provide personalized offerings and optimize operations. These technologies can analyze performance drivers, manage returns, optimize staffing, and provide a competitive advantage by delivering personalized shopping experiences. They also offer potential solutions to challenges such as retail theft, inflation, and escalating costs.

AI-powered tools like SKU rationalization and forecasting consumer demand can provide retailers with timely and accurate insights, enabling them to optimize performance and maximize sales. FACTlix, an AI-powered technology launched by Amsety, aims to identify fraudulent consumer reviews, which significantly influence purchase decisions. AI and machine learning are not just operational tools but also strategic assets that can help retailers regain profit and thrive in the retail industry.