Health

Consumer Council Unveils Labeling Issues in Probiotic Products, Calls for Regulatory Reform

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:49 am EST
Consumer Council Unveils Labeling Issues in Probiotic Products, Calls for Regulatory Reform

A recent investigation by the Consumer Council into 40 probiotic products available on the Hong Kong market has uncovered substantial labeling inaccuracies. The price range of these products ranged from HK$99 to HK$788, with a majority marketed towards children and women. However, two samples were found to contain Enterococcus faecalis, a bacterium classified as ‘unstable’ by the United Nations due to its potential to transform into pathogenic bacteria, thereby posing a health risk to consumers.

Unsatisfactory Labeling

Further findings from the study revealed that only 15 of the products properly listed all probiotic strains, while others offered incomplete information, such as only the strain number, genus, species, or in one instance, no information other than a claim of ‘comprehensive probiotics developed by a local university.’ Of the 33 products that did list multiple bacteria species or strains, a mere seven provided specific numbers of species. This points to a widespread problem with unsatisfactory labeling.

Unsupported Health Claims

Moreover, some products made health claims, such as improving gastrointestinal health or boosting immunity, which are not yet substantiated by current research. The Consumer Council has urged the public not to rely solely on probiotics for medical issues and to seek professional medical treatment. The lack of legislation and standards governing the safety and efficacy of dietary supplements in Hong Kong has been a cause for concern.

Call for Legislation

Following these revelations, the Consumer Council has appealed to the Government to consider the regulatory practices of other markets and to enact legislation to regulate dietary supplements, including probiotics, to ensure consumer safety. Probiotic dietary supplements have become subject to increased scrutiny, particularly after a tragic case of a premature baby dying from sepsis caused by Bifidobacterium.

Health HongKong
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

