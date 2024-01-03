Construction Worker Survives Nail Gun Accident After Complex Surgery

On a typical day in September, a construction worker found himself facing a life-threatening situation. Employed as a decorator, the worker inadvertently shot himself with a nail gun, launching a 3-centimeter-long nail into his body. The incident, which occurred on September 23, instantly transformed an ordinary workday into a race against time, highlighting the ever-present hazards of construction sites.

A Precarious Position

The nail, embedded in the worker’s lumbar area, was dangerously close to a major blood vessel, posing a significant risk of occlusion. Initial treatment at a nearby hospital managed to patch the damage to his intestines caused by the nail, but the removal of the nail itself proved to be a more complex challenge. This was due to the precarious location of the nail, which was lodged in a way that made its extraction risky.

A Race Against Time

Despite the excruciating pain and loss of mobility, the worker had to live with the nail inside his body until he could seek help at Ruijin Hospital. There, a comprehensive CT scan was performed, creating over 5,000 images to assess the situation in meticulous detail. This would serve as the guide for a multidisciplinary team of medical experts tasked with the delicate operation.

The Operation

The team, comprising professionals from the gastrointestinal surgery, orthopaedics, and urology departments, collaborated in a high-stakes surgical procedure. They were led by Dr. Zang Lu, from Ruijin’s gastrointestinal surgery department, who emphasized the urgency and intricacy of the operation. The nail had to be removed promptly to prevent it from inflicting further damage and potentially causing fatal complications. The surgery was successful and timely, preventing a catastrophic outcome.

After the surgery, the worker is now on the path to recovery, with no further treatment required. His story serves as a stark reminder of the risks faced by construction workers daily and the importance of workplace safety measures.