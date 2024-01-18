en English
Health

Construction Begins on the Health Innovation Hub in Glasgow

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:47 am EST
Construction Begins on the Health Innovation Hub in Glasgow

In a significant development, the University of Glasgow, in collaboration with Kadans Science Partner and Morrison Construction, has initiated construction on the Health Innovation Hub in Govan. The project is a key component of the Glasgow Riverside Innovation District (GRID) and has received backing from Scottish Enterprise.

The Living Laboratory for Precision Medicine

One of the key facilities to be housed within the Hub is the University of Glasgow-led Living Laboratory for Precision Medicine. This initiative, supported by UKRI Strength in Places, seeks to seamlessly integrate research and healthcare innovation into clinical practice.

Facilities and Community Engagement

The Health Innovation Hub is not just a research center; it will also provide lab and office space for life science and health businesses. This setup will foster research collaborations with the University and the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. The ground floor of the Hub will be accessible to the public, featuring a café and a collaborative space for community use. Morrison’s community team has plans to engage with local schools and colleges, using the construction site as a learning tool to inspire careers in construction.

Stakeholders’ Views

Professor Iain McInnes, in his address, underlined the Hub’s role as a cornerstone for the Living Laboratory for Precision Medicine. He stressed its potential to nurture a dynamic ecosystem where academia, industry, and the NHS can come together to address healthcare challenges. James Dawson of Kadans expressed enthusiasm about the Hub’s design and its role in the expansion of the health and life science community. David Ewing of Morrison Construction welcomed stakeholders and expressed delight in kick-starting this substantial project.

Health
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

Health

