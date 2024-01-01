en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Congress Mulls Significant Shift in Health Care Policy: Medicaid to Cover Substance Use Treatment

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:12 am EST
Congress Mulls Significant Shift in Health Care Policy: Medicaid to Cover Substance Use Treatment

In a significant shift in health care policy, U.S. Congress is contemplating allowing Medicaid to fund substance use treatment in mental health facilities. This move would reverse a nearly six-decade-old prohibition, born out of a period when mental health hospitals, then labeled as insane asylums, were synonymous with severe overcrowding, abuse, and neglect. This original restriction on Medicaid financing for mental health care institutions housing more than 16 beds was designed to curb antiquated institutional care and foster community-based treatment.

Driving Factors and Potential Impact

The recent surge in drug overdoses and homelessness has spurred lawmakers to reconsider this approach. On December 12, the House of Representatives greenlit a bill that would empower states to provide Medicaid patients with up to a month of addiction treatment in mental hospitals. The Senate Finance Committee has also backed a comparable provision.

Voices of Support and Opposition

While the proposed shift enjoys bipartisan support, with Republican and a portion of Democratic lawmakers rallying behind it, others, including civil rights advocates and some Democrats, express concern over a potential resurgence of the problems associated with institutionalization. They advocate for amplified services in communities, arguing that individuals fare better when cared for outside institutions.

Current State of Affairs

Despite these concerns, proponents of the policy alteration underscore the necessity for both community and inpatient care, particularly for individuals grappling with severe mental illnesses and substance use disorders. As of now, 36 states possess waivers from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to pay for care in mental health hospitals for limited periods.

0
Health
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nottingham Trent University and JawSense Develop Headband to Combat Bruxism

By BNN Correspondents

Practical Home Improvements for Enhanced Comfort and Well-being

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

METI's Urgent Call: Make Weight Loss Your New Year Resolution

By BNN Correspondents

Border Force Steps Up Interception of Disposable Vapes Amid Rising Health Concerns

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Lizzie Cundy's Baywatch Moment on Barbados Holiday & Her Health Advoca ...
@Barbados · 14 mins
Lizzie Cundy's Baywatch Moment on Barbados Holiday & Her Health Advoca ...
heart comment 0
Artificial Intelligence: The New Frontier in Healthcare

By BNN Correspondents

Artificial Intelligence: The New Frontier in Healthcare
2024: A Year of Health & Fitness Revolution, Bolstered by High-Tech Trackers

By Rafia Tasleem

2024: A Year of Health & Fitness Revolution, Bolstered by High-Tech Trackers
UK Farmer’s Innovative Approach: Turning Dairy Farm into Mental Health Retreat

By BNN Correspondents

UK Farmer's Innovative Approach: Turning Dairy Farm into Mental Health Retreat
North London’s Konstam Centre: A Beacon of Hope for Emotionally Based School Avoiders

By Muthana Al-Najjar

North London's Konstam Centre: A Beacon of Hope for Emotionally Based School Avoiders
Latest Headlines
World News
Ravens Decimate Dolphins 56-19: Miami's AFC East Dreams Hang in the Balance
2 mins
Ravens Decimate Dolphins 56-19: Miami's AFC East Dreams Hang in the Balance
Capitol Hill Lawmakers Share New Year Resolutions for 2024: A Glimpse Into Personal Aspirations and National Hopes
4 mins
Capitol Hill Lawmakers Share New Year Resolutions for 2024: A Glimpse Into Personal Aspirations and National Hopes
Nottingham Trent University and JawSense Develop Headband to Combat Bruxism
5 mins
Nottingham Trent University and JawSense Develop Headband to Combat Bruxism
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Announces Abdication: An End of an Era
6 mins
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Announces Abdication: An End of an Era
Practical Home Improvements for Enhanced Comfort and Well-being
6 mins
Practical Home Improvements for Enhanced Comfort and Well-being
Thrilling Perth Cup Victory for Casino Seventeen in Nail-biting Finish
6 mins
Thrilling Perth Cup Victory for Casino Seventeen in Nail-biting Finish
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
10 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
New Hampshire's Unsanctioned Democratic Primary: A Litmus Test for Biden
10 mins
New Hampshire's Unsanctioned Democratic Primary: A Litmus Test for Biden
FanDuel's Sports Traders: Where Sports Passion Meets Mathematical Precision
10 mins
FanDuel's Sports Traders: Where Sports Passion Meets Mathematical Precision
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
10 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
17 mins
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
51 mins
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
58 mins
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
2 hours
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
2 hours
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
2 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
2 hours
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app