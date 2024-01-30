Concerns Over Antibiotic Misuse and Rising AMR in India Amidst Political and Sports Developments

In a troubling revelation, a recent survey in India has highlighted the rampant misuse of antibiotics, especially for prophylactic purposes, leading to a steep rise in antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The survey reports an alarming rate of antibiotic prescriptions in tertiary-care hospitals, with 70% of patients receiving antibiotics, half of which come with potential AMR risks.

Antimicrobial Resistance: A Growing Threat

Another study threw light on the indiscriminate use of multiple antibiotics, with 38% of patients being subject to such prescriptions. The resistance rates in such cases have skyrocketed, exceeding 75% in some instances. This rampant misuse of antibiotics, particularly in surgery departments across Central India, has been recognized as a major contributor to the global rise of antibiotic resistance. The absence of antibiotic prescribing guidelines and a dire need for antimicrobial stewardship programs in the country have further exacerbated the situation.

Government Intervention and Challenges

Reacting to the grim scenario, the Union Health Ministry has stressed the need for evidence-based prescriptions. They have outlined the importance of rational prescribing, regular audits, stronger regulatory measures, and increased investment in research to combat AMR. However, challenges persist in the field of genomic surveillance due to issues with accessibility and the adoption of the necessary technology.

Other News Highlights

Meanwhile, in an effort to rectify the leakage of examination papers and ensure fair recruitment processes, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has appointed a new head and members. In the political landscape, the INDIA alliance is witnessing a potential disintegration as regional leaders opt to contest seats independently, which could impede the alliance's capacity to mount a unified challenge against the ruling BJP.

In sports, Team India suffered a defeat at the hands of England in cricket owing to an overconfidence and absence of a killer instinct, losing by 28 runs. On a different note, the South Indian film industry is making headlines with the demand for posthumous recognition of uncelebrated actors who have made considerable contributions. Lastly, despite the Prime Minister's endorsement of millet consumption for its nutritional and environmental advantages, the move has been criticized due to the high market price of millets, nearly double that of the staple food rice, rendering it unaffordable for many.