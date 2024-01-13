Concerns as Brief Application Window Opens for Director Post at Sri Jayadeva Institute

In the wake of C.N. Manjunath’s tenure reaching its conclusion, the Medical Education Department of the State has initiated the hunt for a new director at the esteemed Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research. A public call for applications has been issued, with the advertisement surfacing in a Kannada daily. However, a shadow of concern has been cast on the process due to the uncharacteristically brief application window of a mere four working days, set to end on January 19.

Questions Raised Over Tight Application Deadline

The truncated timeline has sparked concerns among various quarters, with sources expressing apprehension over the rapid pace of the appointment process. Typically, for positions of such stature, especially within a leading institution like Jayadeva, an application period of no less than three weeks is customarily granted. The hurried schedule has triggered speculation, leading to questions about the government’s urgency in the selection process.

Potential Interim Solutions

As an alternative to the hasty appointment, sources suggest the appointment of an acting director in the interim, allowing for a more thorough and considered search for a permanent replacement. This proposition would provide a buffer period, ensuring the institute continues to function smoothly without rushing the crucial task of selecting a new director.

Previous Extensions of Dr. Manjunath’s Tenure

Prior to this, Dr. Manjunath’s term had seen extensions, first for a year in 2022, and subsequently for another half a year on July 17 of the following year, after the initial extension expired on July 19, 2023. Earlier, Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil had indicated the formation of a search committee to scout for a suitable successor for the institute’s directorial position.