COMSTECH and UEARS Host Workshop on Ethical Research in Clinical Trials

COMSTECH and UEARS are uniting to host an international workshop titled 'Ethical Research in Clinical Trials,' from February 7-9 in Cairo, Egypt. This unique event is specifically designed to address the complex challenges prevalent in clinical trials, particularly within low-to-middle-income nations, and to propose robust guidelines aimed at enhancing the quality of research in these trials.

Addressing Research Integrity Challenges

The workshop will delve into the core challenges of research integrity in clinical trials conducted in underprivileged countries. It will provide a platform for the exchange of knowledge and training about research integrity, fostering a professional network committed to devising solutions to the myriad obstacles encountered during clinical trials. The forum will span critical appraisal of clinical trials, ethical issues in multicenter clinical trials, design and statistical analysis of clinical trials, regulation and oversight of clinical trials, publication of such trials, and the presentation of recommendations for feedback and finalization.

Interdisciplinary Participation

The workshop is open to a diverse range of participants, including students, scientists, researchers, experts, healthcare managers, government officials, think tanks, health NGOs, and policymakers. It aims to foster a global network of professionals immersed in the field of clinical trials, encouraging continuous learning and exchanges. The expected outcomes include drafting recommendations concerning research integrity in clinical trials and providing certification to participants.

Reimagining Clinical Trial Practices

The program will feature sessions led by distinguished scholars and experts in the field of clinical trials, spotlighting a range of critical topics. By revisiting values and practices within the scientific community, the workshop aspires to contribute to the progression of ethical and high-quality clinical research. Whether attendees choose to participate in person or virtually, the workshop promises to enhance knowledge exchange, foster professional networks, and develop solutions to the various challenges encountered during clinical trials.