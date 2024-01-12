Complex Mountain Rescue Operation in Dunning Glen Amid Freezing Conditions

In the sprawling forests of Dunning Glen, Perthshire, the tranquility of a Thursday evening was disrupted as a male runner lost his bearings amidst freezing conditions. The incident, which unfolded around 8pm, initiated a complex, three-hour rescue operation by the Tayside and Ochils mountain rescue teams.

Complex Rescue amid Challenging Terrain

Paul Russell, the senior team leader at Tayside Mountain Rescue, described the rescue as “complex,” attributing the difficulty to the harsh terrain and the aftermath of recent storms that had uprooted trees in the area. The man was discovered in a remote forest region, disoriented and cold, prompting his urgent airlift to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

An Unprecedented Uptick in Rescue Operations

The incident marked a significant escalation for Tayside Mountain Rescue Team, which recorded an all-time high of 96 callouts in 2023, shattering their previous record of 57. This sharp rise in rescue operations is believed to be a direct consequence of more people venturing into the hills following the easing of Covid restrictions.

Runner’s Condition Stable Despite Ordeal

Despite the ordeal, the runner was found to be in good health overall, save for his disorientation and the cold. His prompt rescue and evacuation underscore the readiness and efficiency of the mountain rescue teams in the face of adversity.