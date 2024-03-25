Compassionate Chinese Teacher Carries Narcoleptic Student Home, Inspiring Global Admiration

In an act of profound kindness and dedication, Xu Longjun, a teacher at Chongqing Dianjiang Secondary School in southwestern China, has been carrying a narcoleptic student, Yinyuan, on his back to his car and then driving him home for the past two years. This extraordinary gesture has caught the attention of local news and sparked widespread admiration online. Yinyuan, who suffers from narcolepsy, a condition causing him to fall asleep uncontrollably, lives with his grandparents following his parents' divorce.

Understanding Narcolepsy and Its Impact

Narcolepsy is a rare sleep disorder marked by an overwhelming urge to sleep at inappropriate times. Affecting 0.03 to 0.16 percent of the population, it is particularly common among teenagers. The condition can lead to significant cognitive and physical impairments, including memory loss, decreased concentration, and poor coordination. Despite ongoing treatment, Yinyuan's condition has shown only slight improvement, with the frequency of his attacks reducing since last year.

Xu Longjun's Unwavering Support

Xu Longjun's support extends beyond merely carrying Yinyuan; he first noticed the boy's excessive sleeping two years ago and immediately informed Yinyuan's family, urging them to seek medical attention. Since the diagnosis, Xu has been tirelessly helping Yinyuan, concerned about the potential for accidents if left unattended. The physical challenge of carrying a 40kg boy down four flights of stairs and across the school to his car has not deterred Xu from his mission, emphasizing his commitment to Yinyuan's safety and well-being.

Community Reaction and Future Hopes

The community's reaction to Xu's actions has been overwhelmingly positive, with many praising his dedication and kindness. Yinyuan's grandparents expressed deep gratitude for Xu's help, stating that it has enabled them to continue sending Yinyuan to school. Online, Xu's story has resonated with many, who commend him for his responsibility and good-hearted nature. Xu's hope, along with that of Yinyuan's family and supporters, is for a cure or more effective treatment for narcolepsy, so that Yinyuan and others like him can lead more typical lives.

The story of Xu Longjun and Yinyuan not only highlights the challenges faced by those living with narcolepsy but also showcases the profound impact of kindness, dedication, and community support in overcoming these obstacles. As medical research continues to seek better treatments for narcolepsy, stories like these remind us of the human capacity for compassion and the difference one individual can make in the lives of others.