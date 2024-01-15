Comparative Report on Influenza-like Illness Cases in Pacific Island Countries and Territories

In an ongoing tracking effort of Seasonal Influenza, a report has surfaced detailing the comparative data on Influenza-like Illness (ILI) cases between Week 1 of 2024 and Week 52 of 2023. This crucial surveillance focused on Pacific Island Countries and Territories (PICTs) and is pivotal to the global understanding of the spread and prevalence of these diseases within the Pacific region.

Tracking ILI Cases Across PICTs

Findings reveal the trends and percentage changes in ILI cases, as reported by sentinel sites from various countries. This data serves as a vital tool for public health officials and the community to monitor and respond to influenza patterns, thereby bolstering awareness and preparedness for potential outbreaks.

No Reported Human Infections with Avian Influenza

Simultaneously, the Avian Influenza Weekly Update reports no recorded human infections with avian influenza in the region between December 22, 2023, and January 4, 2024. This news comes even as the Eurasian strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza HPAI H5N1 has been confirmed in wild birds across several counties in California, with a total of 354 confirmed detections in 44 counties.

Declining Fever Clinic Patients in China

Separately, medical institutions in China have reported a decline in patients received at fever clinics since New Year’s Day. Despite this, there remains a possibility of a rebound in the COVID-19 infection epidemic in China in January, with the proportion of the JN.1 variant strain showing an upward trend. As the winter vacation and Spring Festival approach, bringing with them a large-scale movement and gathering of people, the spread of respiratory diseases could potentially accelerate. This makes it crucial to strengthen monitoring and provide timely health consultation and referral guidance services to vulnerable populations.