Community Rallies to Support Fareham Dog Daycare Employee Battling Lymphoma

Colleagues of Bethan Smith, a valued employee at Fareham's Dog Daycare, have rallied together in an outstanding show of support for their fellow worker who is currently tackling stage four lymphoma. Their collective effort has resulted in a fundraiser that has spectacularly surpassed its original target of £500, amassing a total of £1,740 in donations so far.

Community Rallies in Support

Amelia, a key organizer and coworker of Bethan, has taken the initiative to plan a sponsored walk to further bolster the fundraising efforts. This event is set to take place on March 3 at West Walk in Fareham, beginning at 10am. To add to the communal spirit of the day and encourage participation, a coffee wagon will be on location, with a share of its proceeds also pledged to Bethan's cause.

Bethan: The Heart of the Community

In her statement, Amelia underscored the profound effect Bethan has had on the community, expressing gratitude for the unwavering support of their clients and the love and kindness that Bethan has consistently shown to everyone around her. Amelia's sentiments serve to highlight the strong community spirit and the collective determination to support Bethan through this challenging phase of her life.

A Difficult Journey

Bethan's diagnosis has led to aggressive treatment for lymphoma, resulting in her hospitalization for several months. Despite the odds, the community's collective efforts and the funds raised through these initiatives are intended to alleviate some of the burdens she faces during her fight against this formidable disease.