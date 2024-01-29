Young Mercy Cuthbertson Battles Rare Brain Tumor with Community Support

Five-year-old Mercy Cuthbertson, a resident of North Tyneside, is waging a brave battle against diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, a rare and aggressive form of brain tumour. The fight against this deadly disease has galvanized not only her family but also the entire community, including The SUN on Sunday readers and local businesses, such as Go North East, who have rallied in support.

Unwavering Community Support

In a heartening display of solidarity, the community has managed to raise £10,000 in a span of just one week, taking the total funds collected to £90,000. The goal is to reach £100,000, enabling Mercy to participate in potentially life-saving clinical trials abroad. These funds will cover Mercy's treatment costs for two years, including crucial medications and therapies.

A Glimpse into Mercy's Journey

Despite her tender age, Mercy has already undergone three intense brain surgeries, 28 radiotherapy sessions, and strenuous physiotherapy. This relentless fight against time and disease, however, has not dulled her spirit. Mercy, who is all set to celebrate her sixth birthday tomorrow, remains an epitome of courage and resilience, inspiring many around her.

Help Mercy's Cause

Donations to Mercy's treatment fund can be made through a dedicated JustGiving crowdfunding page. Should the campaign exceed its target, the surplus funds will be channelled to The Brain Tumour Charity and Abbie's Army, both of which are committed to research and support for those grappling with brain tumours. In a touching gesture, Go North East demonstrated its support by offering Mercy a VIP bus ride and contributing £500 to her cause.

As the fundraising efforts continue, Mercy's family and supporters eagerly anticipate reaching the final milestone. This story stands testament to the incredible power of community support and the human spirit in the face of adversity.