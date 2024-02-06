Community Rallies in Support: Rescheduled Benefit Concert and Silent Auction for Sally Dana

A wave of warmth and solidarity will wash over the Kendall Community Hall on Saturday, February 24. Sally Dana, a resilient soul fighting a relentless battle with bile duct cancer, will find her community rallying around her. The day will be marked by a benefit concert and silent auction, a beacon in tumultuous times, initially postponed due to inclement weather, now rescheduled to bring hope and aid to Sally.

A Melody of Support

At the heart of the event, famed performer LeRoy Petersen will charm guests with his live music, filling the hall with resonant notes of unity and strength. Attendees can indulge in a selection of food and beverages, fostering a sense of shared camaraderie as the tunes echo in the background.

The Silent Auction: A Symphony of Generosity

A silent auction, scheduled from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., will form the centerpiece of the event. Nearly 50 items, spanning a diverse array that includes baskets, gift certificates, and handcrafted quilts, will be up for bid. Participants will get the chance to take home a unique keepsake, their winnings a symbol of their contribution towards Sally's medical needs.

Proceeds: A Lifeline for Sally

All proceeds from the concert and the auction will be directed towards alleviating Sally Dana's burgeoning medical expenses. Her battle with bile duct cancer has necessitated additional hospital visits and escalated healthcare requirements. The funds raised will provide vital support, easing the financial burden associated with her treatment.

The event embodies the spirit of community service and the power of collective effort. Community members with inquiries or a desire to assist in the event's organization can reach out to the local library at 608-463-7103. In the face of adversity, the Kendall community stands united, extending a helping hand to one of their own.