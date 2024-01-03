Community Rallies for Prosper High School Basketball Player Diagnosed with Lymphoma

The basketball court at Prosper High School in Texas transformed into a sea of orange during a recent game between the Prosper Eagles and the Rock Hill High School Blue Hawks. This was not just a color-coordinated display of team spirit, but rather a heartfelt show of community solidarity for Jaxson Little, a 15-year-old player recently diagnosed with T-lymphoblastic lymphoma.

An Unexpected Diagnosis

Two weeks prior to the game, Jaxson began experiencing symptoms of lethargy and pain. Initially thought to be natural fatigue from the season, the symptoms led to his hospitalization and a diagnosis that would change his life. Jaxson was admitted to the Children’s Medical Center in Dallas, where he began chemotherapy treatment. His mother, Valerie Little, who also serves as the district’s athletic director, and the rest of the family spent the holidays in the hospital.

Community Rallies in Support

The game night at Prosper High School was designated as an ‘orange out’ event. Fans and attendees donned orange apparel, a color often associated with leukemia awareness, to show their solidarity with Jaxson and his family. The community has rallied behind the young athlete, raising over $51,000 to help cover his medical expenses. Jaxson’s sister and grandparents, present at the game, were deeply moved by the overwhelming show of support.

A Long Road Ahead

Doctors have informed the Little family that Jaxson’s treatment is expected to last until his senior year. Prosper High School’s head basketball coach, Scott Imes, emphasized the importance of the community’s support and pledged to continue showing it throughout Jaxson’s treatment.

The response from the local community reflects the strong bonds and care that exist within the town of Prosper, as they come together to support one of their young athletes during a challenging time. It serves as a poignant reminder of the power of community in times of adversity.