Community Mourning and Celebrating the Life of Kacper Kozlowski

It is with deep sorrow that the community of Midleton, Cork bids farewell to a courageously bright spirit, Kacper Kozlowski. His life, though tragically curtailed by a battle with osteosarcoma, was a testament to resilience and strength. Kacper first felt the sting of this bone cancer in 2020 when a trampoline jaunt ended in unexpected pain. Subsequent diagnosis at Cork University Hospital's emergency department marked the beginning of his brave journey.

The Battle: A Display of Unwavering Strength

Over the next few years, Kacper underwent several surgeries and chemotherapy sessions at Crumlin Children's Hospital in Dublin. His mettle, even in the face of adversities, was deeply admired. The courage he displayed during his treatment was a beacon of hope and resilience, inspiring those around him.

A Pillar of the Community

Kacper's influence stretched beyond his immediate family, touching the Midleton CBS Secondary School where he studied and the Midleton GAA Club where he played hurling and football. As news of his passing spread, tributes poured in, each one highlighting his strength, the impact he had on those around him, and the void his absence would leave.

A Life Celebrated

Kacper's life was commemorated with a funeral mass at the Church of the Most Holy Rosary in Midleton, followed by a private cremation service. The attendance of numerous community members mirrored the profound impression he had made during his short life. Today, Kacper lives on in the hearts and memories of his parents, Aleksandra and Marcin, sister Zofia, grandmother Marzanna, and his extended family and friends.

The Midleton community mourns the loss of a vibrant young life, a life that embodied determination, courage, and inspiration. Kacper Kozlowski, an embodiment of strength and resilience, leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire and guide the community he was a part of. His story, while heartbreaking, serves as a reminder of the indomitable spirit of humanity, even in the face of the darkest adversities.