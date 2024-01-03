Community Bands Together in Weston-Super-Mare to Increase Public Access to Defibrillators

In the coastal town of Weston-Super-Mare, a community-driven initiative, Donate For Defib, is channeling resources and skills to address an urgent need. Launched in August 2023 by Dean Phillips, a local barbershop owner, and his customer-turned-partner, Josh Bell, the project has a singular mission: to increase the number of publicly accessible defibrillators and provide life-saving CPR and defibrillator training.

Teamwork Fuels the Initiative

What began as a conversation between two concerned individuals has now evolved into a full-fledged project, with dedicated team members and clearly outlined roles. Josh Bell and Tom Farrand are at the helm of operations, steering the initiative with their combined leadership experience. Fundraising and grant acquisition are spearheaded by Christina Chell, who also organizes training sessions in collaboration with the Great Western Air Ambulance Charity and the HeartStarters team.

Ensuring that every volunteer has a role that matches their skills and passion, Liz Bell leads volunteer recruitment. Meanwhile, John Bell oversees installation maintenance, coordinating with Aardvark AVO Electricians, and Jay Issac is the digital face of the project, keeping the public informed through social media. Peter Elston lends his expertise as the lead corporate ambassador and doubles as the official photographer, while Prof. Graham Stuart adds a layer of medical credibility as the clinical lead ambassador. The actual installation of defibrillators is entrusted to Matt and Dan, two adept electricians.

A Glimpse into the Future

As the Donate For Defib Weston-Super-Mare Project gears up for 2024, the team is planning more CPR training, installations, and fundraising activities, including a half marathon. They invite public support through their website, donations, and volunteer efforts, sowing the seeds for a safer community where every citizen is a potential life-saver.